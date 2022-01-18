OU women's tennis: No. 19 Sooners narrowly edge No. 23 Princeton 4-3

No. 19 Oklahoma (2-0) narrowly defeated No. 23 Princeton (0-1) 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Norman.
The doubles matches went in OU’s favor with senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley defeating Princeton’s Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce 7-6. Shortly after, freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta secured a 6-4 victory over Tigers’ Leena Bennetto and Maia Sung to win the Sooners the doubles point.
To open singles play, Chanta defeated the Tigers’ Zoe Howard 6-3 and 6-4. To follow, senior Alexandra Pisareva took down the Tigers’ Neha Velaga 6-2 and 7-6.
Shortly afterward, the Tigers scored three straight with Victoria Hu defeating Ivana Corley 7-5 and 6-4. Princeton’s Brianna Shvets won against junior Layne Sleeth 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3 as well. Princeton managed to tie the score at three apiece as Bennetto brought down Staker 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4.
The match came down to one final court as Carmen Corley and the Tigers’ Frayman went to the wire. The game was eventually decided in a three-set victory by Carmen Corley 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5.
Following their close win in their second match of the season, the Sooners will take on South Carolina at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 in Norman.
