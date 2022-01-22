OU women's tennis: No. 18 Sooners sweep Tarleton State 7-0 to conclude homestand

No. 18 Oklahoma (4-0) swept Tarleton State (1-2) 7-0 on Saturday afternoon in Norman, wrapping its four-match season opening homestand with a victory.
The doubles matches went in the Sooners’ favor, with junior Carmen Corley and freshman Emma Staker defeating the Texans’ Natalia Komar and Martha Makantasi, 6-0.
That was followed quickly by senior Marcelina Podlinska and freshman Anchisa Chanta defeating Tarleton State’s Elsa Boisson and Celia Valdiau, 6-0 to score OU the doubles point.
To open the singles performances, Chanta notched a pair of 6-1 victories over Makantasi to earn the Sooners’ the first singles point. Soon after, Podlinska defeated Komar with scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
Staker swept Tarleton State’s Anna Davidson with a pair of 6-0 wins to clinch the Sooners’ victory. Junior Layne Sleeth added to the score with a win over the Texans’ Jemi Aguilar with 6-0 and 6-1 scores.
Pisereva added another win, defeating Boisson 6-0 and 6-1. Carmen Corley completed the sweep with a 6-3 and 6-1 victory over TSU’s Deniza Marcinkevica.
The Sooners’ will now transition to the road as they take on Furman (3-0) at a time to be decided on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Durham, North Carolina.
