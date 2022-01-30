 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's tennis: No. 17 Sooners defeat No. 6 Duke 4-2 to win ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Carmen Corley

Then-sophomore Carmen Corley celebrates after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

No. 17 Oklahoma (6-0) took down No. 6 Duke (3-1) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to win the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament.

To open doubles play, the Blue Devils’ Emma Jackson and Ellie Coleman defeated Sooners freshman Anchisa Chanta and senior Marcelina Podlinska 6-1. However, senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley scored a narrow victory over Duke’s Georgia Drummy and Karolina Berankova 7-6. 

The doubles point was secured for the Sooners by junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva, as they won 7-5 over Duke’s Chloe Beck and Margaryta Bilokin.

The Blue Devils managed to tie the score with a quick win in the singles matches, as Drummy swept Carmen Corley in two sets, 6-0 and 6-0. However, Ivana Corley managed to push OU ahead again with a win over Jackson in two sets, 7-5 and 6-3. 

Afterward, Chanta defeated Duke’s Kelly Chen, 7-6 and 6-4, and extended OU’s lead by two. Bilokin managed to keep Duke in the game with a win over Pisereva in two sets, 7-5 and 6-4. Finally, Sooners managed to take out the Blue Devils, as freshman Emma Staker defeated Coleman in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, and 6-2 and scored the game winning point.

Following a wild ITA championship round, Oklahoma will face New Mexico State at a time to be determined on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments