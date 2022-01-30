OU women's tennis: No. 17 Sooners defeat No. 6 Duke 4-2 to win ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament

No. 17 Oklahoma (6-0) took down No. 6 Duke (3-1) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to win the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament.
To open doubles play, the Blue Devils’ Emma Jackson and Ellie Coleman defeated Sooners freshman Anchisa Chanta and senior Marcelina Podlinska 6-1. However, senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley scored a narrow victory over Duke’s Georgia Drummy and Karolina Berankova 7-6.
The doubles point was secured for the Sooners by junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva, as they won 7-5 over Duke’s Chloe Beck and Margaryta Bilokin.
The Blue Devils managed to tie the score with a quick win in the singles matches, as Drummy swept Carmen Corley in two sets, 6-0 and 6-0. However, Ivana Corley managed to push OU ahead again with a win over Jackson in two sets, 7-5 and 6-3.
Afterward, Chanta defeated Duke’s Kelly Chen, 7-6 and 6-4, and extended OU’s lead by two. Bilokin managed to keep Duke in the game with a win over Pisereva in two sets, 7-5 and 6-4. Finally, Sooners managed to take out the Blue Devils, as freshman Emma Staker defeated Coleman in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, and 6-2 and scored the game winning point.
Following a wild ITA championship round, Oklahoma will face New Mexico State at a time to be determined on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.