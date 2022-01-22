OU women's tennis: Layne Sleeth, Alexandra Pisereva rally to help No. 18 Sooners beat South Carolina 5-2

Oklahoma’s unblemished start to the 2022 season looked to be in jeopardy when Alexandra Pisereva and Layne Sleeth lost their opening frames in singles play vs. South Carolina on Friday.
OU held a 3-2 lead at the time, but the Sooners’ senior and junior were trailing the Gamecocks’ Ayana Akli and Ana Cruz, respectively, after a pair of 4-6 losses. However, neither Pisereva nor Sleeth gave up.
Sleeth came back to win set two 6-1 and set three, 5-4 to clinch No. 18 Oklahoma’s (3-0) eventual 5-2 win over South Carolina (0-1). Following that set, Pisereva managed a comeback of her own, winning set two 6-4 and sweeping set three 6-0.
“(OU coach Audra Cohen) had given me a good game plan of what to do using lots of variety,” Sleeth said afterward of her comeback, “and I think I just listened to it super well, stuck to the game plan, and it ended up working.
“I was down 1-4 and just really just stuck to the game plan, and it just kept working and working and it ended up getting the win for me.”
To open doubles play, freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta fell to the Gamecocks’ Kendall Couch and Sarah Hamner 6-3. Rallying the Sooners, junior Ivana Corley and senior Carmen Corley managed to take down South Carolina’s Megan Davies and Allie Gretkowski 6-1.
That set the stage for Sleeth and Pisereva to team up and defeat Akli and Cruz, their eventual singles opponents, and clinch the doubles point with a 6-3 victory.
“We started to stay more up on the baseline on Layne’s court and really be able to take some of her offense coming at her … and pressurize her a little bit more with her positioning,” Cohen said. “So that helped a lot today, and I think that made Akli break down a little bit more and make a few more errors which is what we were looking for.”
Ivana Corley put forth a dominant performance in singles play, as she defeated South Carolina’s Gretkowski 2-0 with scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Shortly after Chanta brought down Davies 2-0, with 6-2 and 6-0 scores.
Sarah Hamner put the Gamecocks on the board in a 2-0 win over Carmen Corley with a pair of 6-2 scores. Elise Mills followed that for the Gamecocks’ second point, securing a win over Oklahoma junior Marcelina Podlinska 2-0 by scores of 6-3 and 6-2.
In following, though, Sleeth and Pisereva delivered their game-clinching performances to secure OU’s third straight win.
“I just told myself after the first set to keep fighting,” Pisereva said. “No matter what happens, you need to keep working hard and pushing yourself.”
Oklahoma will now look toward the final match of its four-event opening home-tand against Tarleton State (1-1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Headington Family Tennis Center.
“We just have to keep having fun competing.” Cohen said of her squad’s plan moving forward. “That’s the biggest thing, we enjoy competing. “It’s the greatest privilege to come out and have pressure and have this environment. I think we’re all embracing that and we’re grateful for it and every match, we just want to get better and have fun and compete for every point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.