OU women's tennis: Ivana Corley named ITA National Indoors MVP, snags No. 1 doubles honors with sister Carmen

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 10, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Oklahoma senior Ivana Corley was named Most Outstanding Player on Wednesday for her performances during last weekend’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors in Madison, Wisconsin. 

Alongside the personal accolade, Ivana and her sister, junior Carmen Corley, won All-Tournament No. 1-ranked Doubles Team for their performances during the weekend.

Ivana Corley dominated the courts in the Feb. 11-14 tournament, including wins against Pepperdine’s No. 34-ranked Victoria Flores, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1, on Sunday, Feb. 13. Ivana also defeated North Carolina’s No. 7-ranked Reilly Tran, 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4, on Monday, Feb. 14.

Ivana and Carmen also worked together to defeat Pepperdine’s No. 15-ranked doubles team, Lisa Zaar and Flores, 6-4. And the Corley sisters took down North Carolina’s No. 1-ranked doubles tandem, Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty, 6-3 last weekend.

Next, Oklahoma will return home to face No. 10 Southern California (6-2) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, in Norman.

