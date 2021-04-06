You are the owner of this article.
OU women's tennis: Ivana Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week

Ivana Corley

Then-sophomore Ivana Corley on the court Feb. 15.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Junior Ivana Corley was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday, marking the third time this season an OU athlete has been awarded the accolade. 

In doubles play of Corley’s dominant week, she, along with her sister Carmen, took down OSU’s No. 55 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-1, to help OU secure the doubles point. The duo also took down No. 30 Rebeka Stolmar and Marie Mattel from UCF, 6-4. 

In singles action, Corley outplayed her rank with a win over No. 53 Alana Wolfberg, 6-4 and 7-5, to clinch the sweep over OSU. On Sunday, she lost the first set to No. 85 Evgeniya Levashova, 6-3, but came back to win the second by the same score. The third set didn’t finish as the Sooners took the win, 4-1. 

Corley and the No. 33 Sooners (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) will take on No. 31 Iowa State (12-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in Norman on Bally Sports Oklahoma. 

