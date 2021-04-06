OU women's tennis: Ivana Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior Ivana Corley was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday, marking the third time this season an OU athlete has been awarded the accolade.
🎾 #Big12Tennis 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🎾▪️ @OU_WTennis's Ivana Corley▪️ @KStateTEN's Ioana Gheorghita▪️ @TCUMensTennis's Luc Fomba▪️ @OU_MTennis's Mason BeilerDetails ➡️ https://t.co/gRw3KB0XZQ pic.twitter.com/PkX0tRtA2G— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 6, 2021
In doubles play of Corley’s dominant week, she, along with her sister Carmen, took down OSU’s No. 55 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-1, to help OU secure the doubles point. The duo also took down No. 30 Rebeka Stolmar and Marie Mattel from UCF, 6-4.
In singles action, Corley outplayed her rank with a win over No. 53 Alana Wolfberg, 6-4 and 7-5, to clinch the sweep over OSU. On Sunday, she lost the first set to No. 85 Evgeniya Levashova, 6-3, but came back to win the second by the same score. The third set didn’t finish as the Sooners took the win, 4-1.
Corley and the No. 33 Sooners (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) will take on No. 31 Iowa State (12-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in Norman on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
