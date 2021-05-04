You are the owner of this article.
OU women's tennis: Ivana, Carmen Corley earn NCAA Tennis Doubles Championships bid

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

The No. 18-ranked sister duo of Oklahoma’s Carmen and Ivana Corley has secured a spot in the NCAA Tennis Doubles Championships on May 23 after coming out on top of the Big 12.

The tandem of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen has dominated the college world this season with a 16-2 record. The sisters hold an outstanding 37-3 record since joining forces in January of 2020. The Corleys anticipate a championship season as both sisters want to make a lasting mark on the legacy of OU tennis.

“Our goal as a team is to try to build a legacy at OU, specifically with tennis,” Ivana told the OU Daily in March. “A lot of sports at OU traditionally are very strong and have a really good background, and I think all of us on the team want to be the first ones to start that for OU tennis.”

The Corleys will look to aid OU as the team travels to Gainesville, Florida on Friday where it will take on USC in the NCAA Tennis Team Championships at a time to be determined.

