OU women's tennis: Ivana and Carmen Corley, Martina Capurro, Dana Guzman earn All-Big 12 honors

Four Oklahoma players took home All-Big 12 honors on Tuesday after heavy hitting seasons.
All-Big 12 accolades pour in for the #Sooners!— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) May 11, 2021
Congratulations to @marticapurro, @CarmenCorley3, @ivanacorley and @danaguzman03 on earning a total of 7⃣ honors!
➡️ https://t.co/sJnZ4eMQ98 | #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/raCx9nuzDd
Senior Martina Capurro finished the season 5-1 against Big 12 opponents on court four for the Sooners. She was awarded an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in singles play and the No. 4 position co-championship with Nell Miller from Texas Tech. This marks the third time Capurro has taken home Big 12 honors, having been named All-Big 12 Second Team for singles and doubles play in 2019.
Freshman standout Dana Guzman netted three Big 12 honors to end the year, being named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in singles action, making the All-Freshman team and taking home the No. 2 position championship. She picked up one Big 12 Player of the Week award this season. Guzman went 7-1 against Big 12 opponents this season, including a big win over then-No. 58 ranked Alana Wolfberg to help the Sooners top Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.
The junior and sophomore duo of sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley were named to All-Big 12 Doubles First Team. The duo has been ranked as high as No. 11 nationally this season, going 6-1 in conference matchups and 17-2 overall. The sister will represent Oklahoma in the 2021 NCAA Tennis Doubles Championships.
Carmen Corley took home individual Big 12 honors as well. She earned an All-Big 12 First Team selection in singles play with an impressive 3-3 record against intraconference opponents on court one. She has earned two Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season, and has been ranked as high as No. 64 in ITA polls this year.
Though the Sooners’ season is over, there is still much to look forward to as players set their sights toward the 2021 NCAA Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships on May 23 in Orlando.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.