OU women's tennis finishes 1-2 at ITA National Indoors

No. 15 Oklahoma (6-5) finished 1-2 at the ITA National Indoors in Seattle.
The tournament selects 16 teams from across the nation to compete in a four-day, annual tournament.
The Sooners defeated No. 4 Duke 4-2 on Friday, but fell to No. 5 Georgia 5-2 on Saturday and No. 1 Texas 4-2 on Sunday.
Here’s a look at last week’s performances:
Duke
In their first contest of the tournament, Sooners started dominant in doubles, with junior Dana Guzman and freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz, sweeping court three in a 6-0 victory against sophomore Emma Jackson and graduate student Iuliia Bryzgalova.
Senior Layne Sleeth and graduate student Alexandra Pisareva also had an overwhelming victory over sophomore Ellie Coleman and junior Karolina Berankova, with the end result being 6-1.
The Blue Devils showed more fight in singles. Emma Jackson defeated Ruiz 6-3, 6-4 and senior Chloe Beck claimed top court in a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Sleeth. However, victories from Guzman and Pisareva kept the Sooners in it, as sophomore Emma Stalker finished court five in a 6-4 victory over Ellie Coleman.
With the final score being 4-2, OU would secure the first round and advance up the bracket.
Georgia
Oklahoma fell in its second contest of the tournament 5-2 to Georgia. Despite Sleeth and Pisareva taking court two, Georgia won doubles, including taking the top court against senior Carmen and graduate student Ivana Corley.
Junior Ania Hertel and freshman Anastasiia Lopata secured a court three victory of 6-1 against Guzman and Ruiz. Singles also fared heavily in Georgia’s favor.
The Bulldogs took the top court against Sleeth, as well as courts two, three and four to secure round two. The only courts that ended in OU’s favor was Pisareva’s 6-1, 6-3 victory over freshman Mai Nirundorm in court six and Emma Staker’s 2-5, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ania Hertel in court five.
After their loss to the Bulldogs, the Sooners were moved to the consultation round.
Texas
OU faced the Longhorns in the consultation round. The Sooners started strong in doubles as Ruiz and Guzman defeated junior Malika Rapolu and graduate student Marlee Zein in court three and the Corley sisters clinched a 6-1 victory in the top court against junior Charlotte Chavatipon and freshman Nicole Khirin.
Texas responded, however, in singles. The Longhorns clinched four matches to complete the comeback.
The only singles match to end in OU’s favor was Guzman’s victory of 6-0, 6-3 over Rapolu in court three.
Next, the Sooners face Arkansas at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.