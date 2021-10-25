OU women's tennis: 5 Sooners combine for 12 victories in ITA Central Region Championships

Five Sooners took the court over the weekend at the ITA Central Region Championships in Iowa City, notching 12 wins across singles and doubles competition.
The team of freshman Emma Staker and senior Marcelina Podlinska started the weekend with a 6-1 win over Missouri-Kansas City’s duo to advance to the round of 32. The pair dropped the ensuing match to Kansas State’s Florentine Dekkers and Ioana Gheorghita, 8-3.
Junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva notched a 6-2 doubles win over Oral Roberts’ Luna Morini and Oleksandra Nahurska. The pair then defeated Central Arkansas’ Yada Vasupongchai and Mei Ishimura, 8-6 to reach the round of 16. An 8-1 win over Minnesota’s Dalila Said and Emilee Duong put the pair in the quarterfinals. Their run came to a halt following a 8-2 loss to Arkansas’ Tatum Rice and Morgan Cross.
No. 60 ranked senior Ivana Corley opened singles play with a 6-1 and 6-1 win over Northern Illinois’ Darta Dalecka to move on to the round of 32. Following a win over Kansas State’s Rosanna Maffei, 6-4 in both sets, Corley defeated Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto in three sets 7-6, 3-6 and 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals. A 6-3 and 6-3 loss to Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue put an end to Corley’s run.
No. 95 ranked Sleeth opened singles competition with a two set win over Kansas State’s Dinara Alloyarova, 6-3 and 6-0. In the round of 32, she defeated Oklahoma State’s Dariya Detkovskaya in two sets, 6-2 and 6-3, to reach the round of 16. Sleeth was then knocked out of the tournament following a 6-3 and 6-1 loss to Kansas’ Maria Titova.
Podlinska earned her bid into the singles round of 32 with a win over Tulsa’s Shura Poppe in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0. In the round of 32, she defeated Iowa State’s Miska Kadleckova in two sets, 6-0 and 7-6(4) to reach the round of 16. Her run came to an end in a two set loss against Minnesota’s Rachel Hanford, 6-0 and 6-4.
Pisareva used a late match rally to come out on top over Wichita State’s Natsumi Kurahashi in three sets, 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6(7), sending her through to the singles round of 32, where she was upended by Kansas State’s María Linares in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-3 and 6-1. Staker was defeated by Iowa State’s Chie Kezuka in the round of 64 in three sets, 6-7(1), 6-1 and 7-4.
The Sooners are scheduled to split squads and compete in both the ITF Austin 25k as well as the ITF Macon 25k in Georgia from Oct. 23-31.
