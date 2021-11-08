OU women's tennis: 5 Sooners close out fall season with 13 wins at Big 12 Fall Invite

Five Sooners competed at the Big 12 Fall Invite in Stillwater over the weekend, racking up 13 combined wins over their final event in fall competition.
Following a first round bye, junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva defeated Kansas State’s Anna Turko and Manami Ukita 8-6 to move on to the doubles quarterfinals.
The pair then beat Texas Tech’s Margarita Skriabina and Cristina Tiglea, 8-3 to reach the semifinals, where they were upended by Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 8-3.
The team of freshman Emma Staker and senior Marcelina Podlinska also picked up a doubles win for the Sooners, taking down Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Carmen Roxana Manu, 8-1.
That was their only doubles win of the weekend, however, as they were upended 8-2 by Kansas’ Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde, 8-6 by Texas Tech’s Metka Komac and Olivia Peet 8-6, and 8-5 by West Virginia’s Michaela Kucharova and Anastasiia Bovolskaia.
Pisareva defeated West Virginia’s Momoko Nagato in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4, to move on to the singles quarterfinals. A 6-2 and 6-3 win over Oklahoma State’s Sofia Rojas pushed her through to the semifinals.
Pisareva secured her spot in the finals with a win over Texas Tech’s Peet in a back-and-forth three set battle, 3-6, 6-3 and 10-8. She fell to Texas Christian’s Stevie Kennedy in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1.
Senior Ivana Corley started her weekend with a 6-3 and 6-2 win over West Virginia’s Ting Pei-Chang to advance to the singles quarterfinals. After a 6-1 and 6-4 loss to Oklahoma State’s Oona Orpana, Corley managed to grab another win against Texas Tech’s Kailey Evans after a competitive three sets, 7-5, 5-7 and 10-6, before losing 3-6, 6-2 and 10-5, to Texas Tech’s Skriabina in an extra match.
Sleeth fell to Texas Tech’s Evans in her opening match of the weekend in three sets, 3-6, 6-3 and 12-10. She reached the consolation finals after beating West Virginia’s Anastasia Bovolskaya 6-1 in both sets. There, Sleeth was defeated by Texas Tech’s Avelina Sayfetdinova in two sets, 7-6 (4) and 6-2.
Staker opened her weekend with a 6-4 and 6-1 loss to Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina. In the consolation round, Staker beat Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-4 in both sets, to reach the consolation semifinals, where she was defeated by Texas Tech’s Sayfetdinova in two sets, 6-2 and 6-3. Staler did pick up another win for the Sooners with a 6-3 and 6-2 victory over West Virginia’s Bovolskaya.
In singles action, Podlinska dropped her first match of the weekend to Kansas State’s Ukita, 6-3 in both sets. She managed to earn a spot in the consolation semifinals following a 6-1 and 6-3 win over Kansas’ Manu, but was eliminated after a loss to Oklahoma State’s Dariya Detkovskaya. Podlinska did wrap up her weekend with a singles extra round win over Iowa States Ioana Gheorghita, 6-2 in both sets.
With its fall season complete, Oklahoma’s 2022 spring season schedule will be announced at a later date.
