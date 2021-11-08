You are the owner of this article.
OU women's tennis: 5 Sooners close out fall season with 13 wins at Big 12 Fall Invite

Ivana Corley

Junior Ivana Corley celebrates after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Five Sooners competed at the Big 12 Fall Invite in Stillwater over the weekend, racking up 13 combined wins over their final event in fall competition.

Following a first round bye, junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva defeated Kansas State’s Anna Turko and Manami Ukita 8-6 to move on to the doubles quarterfinals. 

The pair then beat Texas Tech’s Margarita Skriabina and Cristina Tiglea, 8-3 to reach the semifinals, where they were upended by Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 8-3.

The team of freshman Emma Staker and senior Marcelina Podlinska also picked up a doubles win for the Sooners, taking down Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Carmen Roxana Manu, 8-1.

That was their only doubles win of the weekend, however, as they were upended 8-2 by Kansas’ Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde, 8-6 by Texas Tech’s Metka Komac and Olivia Peet 8-6, and 8-5 by West Virginia’s Michaela Kucharova and Anastasiia Bovolskaia.

Pisareva defeated West Virginia’s Momoko Nagato in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4, to move on to the singles quarterfinals. A 6-2 and 6-3 win over Oklahoma State’s Sofia Rojas pushed her through to the semifinals.

Pisareva secured her spot in the finals with a win over Texas Tech’s Peet in a back-and-forth three set battle, 3-6, 6-3 and 10-8. She fell to Texas Christian’s Stevie Kennedy in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1.

Senior Ivana Corley started her weekend with a 6-3 and 6-2 win over West Virginia’s Ting Pei-Chang to advance to the singles quarterfinals. After a 6-1 and 6-4 loss to Oklahoma State’s Oona Orpana, Corley managed to grab another win against Texas Tech’s Kailey Evans after a competitive three sets, 7-5, 5-7 and 10-6, before losing  3-6, 6-2 and 10-5, to Texas Tech’s Skriabina in an extra match.

Sleeth fell to Texas Tech’s Evans in her opening match of the weekend in three sets, 3-6, 6-3 and 12-10. She reached the consolation finals after beating West Virginia’s Anastasia Bovolskaya 6-1 in both sets. There, Sleeth was defeated by Texas Tech’s Avelina Sayfetdinova in two sets, 7-6 (4) and 6-2.

Staker opened her weekend with a 6-4 and 6-1 loss to Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina. In the consolation round, Staker beat Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-4 in both sets, to reach the consolation semifinals, where she was defeated by Texas Tech’s Sayfetdinova in two sets, 6-2 and 6-3. Staler did pick up another win for the Sooners with a 6-3 and 6-2 victory over West Virginia’s Bovolskaya.

In singles action, Podlinska dropped her first match of the weekend to Kansas State’s Ukita, 6-3 in both sets. She managed to earn a spot in the consolation semifinals following a 6-1 and 6-3 win over Kansas’ Manu, but was eliminated after a loss to Oklahoma State’s Dariya Detkovskaya. Podlinska did wrap up her weekend with a singles extra round win over Iowa States Ioana Gheorghita, 6-2 in both sets. 

With its fall season complete, Oklahoma’s 2022 spring season schedule will be announced at a later date. 

