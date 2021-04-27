OU women's tennis: 4 Sooners named to Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team

Four Sooners were named to the Big 12 Tennis Championship All-Tournament team on Tuesday.
𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 on the Big 12 stage. @CarmenCorley3, @ivanacorley, @marticapurro and Camila Romero have been named to the #Big12Tennis Championship All-Tournament Team!— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 27, 2021
🏆 https://t.co/R0FQakwVXy | #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/rlpuN3sMrk
Sophomore Carmen Corley earned the No. 1 singles selection after defeating Texas’ No. 28 Peyton Stearns, 6-3 and 7-5, on Saturday.
Carmen and junior Ivana Corley, her sister, were also awarded All-Tournament No. 1 doubles team. The No. 25 duo defeated OSU’s Lenka Stara Alana Wolfberg, 6-2, on Friday night and bested the Longhorns’ No. 17 Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins, 6-4, on Saturday.
The senior tandem of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero were named All-Tournament No. 2 doubles team after leading Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Dariya Detkovskaya, 5-2, on Friday in an unfinished game. They helped the Sooners clinch the doubles point against Texas on Saturday by taking down No. 86 Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana, 6-4, on Saturday.
OU will look to move up in the final round of ITA rankings Wednesday, April 28. The Sooners begin the 2021 NCAA Tennis Tournament on May 16 in Orlando, Florida.
