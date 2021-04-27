You are the owner of this article.
OU women's tennis: 4 Sooners named to Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Four Sooners were named to the Big 12 Tennis Championship All-Tournament team on Tuesday. 

Sophomore Carmen Corley earned the No. 1 singles selection after defeating Texas’ No. 28 Peyton Stearns, 6-3 and 7-5, on Saturday. 

Carmen and junior Ivana Corley, her sister, were also awarded All-Tournament No. 1 doubles team. The No. 25 duo defeated OSU’s Lenka Stara Alana Wolfberg, 6-2, on Friday night and bested the Longhorns’ No. 17 Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins, 6-4, on Saturday.

The senior tandem of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero were named All-Tournament No. 2 doubles team after leading Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Dariya Detkovskaya, 5-2, on Friday in an unfinished game. They helped the Sooners clinch the doubles point against Texas on Saturday by taking down No. 86 Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana, 6-4, on Saturday.

OU will look to move up in the final round of ITA rankings Wednesday, April 28. The Sooners begin the 2021 NCAA Tennis Tournament on May 16 in Orlando, Florida.

