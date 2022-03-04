OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Sooners' Jordan Bowers notch 1st career perfect 10 on vault

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers notched her first career perfect 10 on vault in the No. 2 Sooners’ meet against No. 1 Michigan on Friday night in Norman.
The Lincoln, Nebraska, native sprinted down the runway, hit the apparatus and sprung off into a perfect landing. Visibly excited, Bowers immediately embraced associate head coach Lou Ball with open arms.
Perfection from @jordansbowers.📺 » ESPN2💻 » https://t.co/uTVMDKg3x3 pic.twitter.com/NTsCAVzaRw— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 5, 2022
Bowers’ flawless score marks the sixth perfect 10 for the Sooners this season. It’s OU's first on vault since sophomore Katherin LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern went back-to-back with 10s against Alabama on Jan. 9.
Afterward, Oklahoma and Michigan were knotted up at 49.450 with the Sooners entering the second rotation on bars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.