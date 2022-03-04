 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Sooners' Jordan Bowers notch 1st career perfect 10 on vault

  • Updated
Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the meet against TWU on Feb. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers notched her first career perfect 10 on vault in the No. 2 Sooners’ meet against No. 1 Michigan on Friday night in Norman.

The Lincoln, Nebraska, native sprinted down the runway, hit the apparatus and sprung off into a perfect landing. Visibly excited, Bowers immediately embraced associate head coach Lou Ball with open arms.

Bowers’ flawless score marks the sixth perfect 10 for the Sooners this season. It’s OU's first on vault since sophomore Katherin LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern went back-to-back with 10s against Alabama on Jan. 9.

Afterward, Oklahoma and Michigan were knotted up at 49.450 with the Sooners entering the second rotation on bars.

