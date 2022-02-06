OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Ragan Smith's perfect 10.0 on beam in Sooners' meet vs TWU

Oklahoma junior Ragan Smith posted a perfect 10.0 on beam during the Sooners’ home meet against Texas Woman’s University on Sunday.
In the third event of Sunday’s contest in Norman, the Lewisville, Texas native twirled backwards and gracefully stuck her landing off the beam. The perfect score followed a 9.95 from fifth-year senior Carly Woodard, who notched a 10.0 of her own against No. 7 Denver on Jan. 30.
𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐓 𝐈𝐒! @raganesmith2000 finally gets her perfect 10 on beam! pic.twitter.com/4XMeDFal0g— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 6, 2022
No. 2 OU has now posted four faultless scores on the season, all coming inside Lloyd Noble Center. Alongside Smith and Woodard, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern notched consecutive perfect vault routines in Oklahoma’s season opener on Jan. 9.
Following Smith’s flawless performance, the Sooners led TWU 148.425-146.375 entering the final rotation of Sunday’s meet.
