OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Olivia Trautman's perfect 10 on vault in NCAA Regional

OU junior Olivia Trautman earned her first perfect 10 of the 2021 season on vault in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional on Saturday night.
.@OTrautman earns the 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 perfect 10 on vault at an NCAA Regional in program history! ESPN3 | https://t.co/b1t446dAWR pic.twitter.com/Qj8dPsprq2— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 4, 2021
Trautman’s perfect 10 was the first in Oklahoma’s storied history on vault in regional competition. It’s Trautman’s third perfect 10 on vault in her career.
Trautman has one other perfect 10 on floor. Saturday’s regional finals are Trautman’s second meet in the all-around and sixth appearance on vault after breaking her heel before the beginning of the 2021 season.
OU is currently competing against Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri in the Tuscaloosa Regional on ESPN 3. The Sooners trail Alabama, 49.625-49.450, after the first rotation.
