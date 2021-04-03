You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Olivia Trautman's perfect 10 on vault in NCAA Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Olivia Trautman

Junior Olivia Trautman during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU junior Olivia Trautman earned her first perfect 10 of the 2021 season on vault in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional on Saturday night.

Trautman’s perfect 10 was the first in Oklahoma’s storied history on vault in regional competition. It’s Trautman’s third perfect 10 on vault in her career.

Trautman has one other perfect 10 on floor. Saturday’s regional finals are Trautman’s second meet in the all-around and sixth appearance on vault after breaking her heel before the beginning of the 2021 season.

OU is currently competing against Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri in the Tuscaloosa Regional on ESPN 3. The Sooners trail Alabama, 49.625-49.450, after the first rotation.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments