OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Katherine LeVasseur, Allie Stern stick back-to-back perfect 10s on vault

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma began its 2022 season flawlessly.

In the first rotation of the No. 3 Sooners’ matchup with No. 6 Alabama on Sunday in Norman, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur stuck her vault landing for perfect 10. Directly after, senior Allie Stern tallied a perfect 10 of her own on the event.

The last time the Sooners notched a perfect 10 was Olivia Trautman's routine on vault at NCAA Regionals last season. Stern’s previous career-high on vault was a 9.975, while Levasseur’s previous career-high was 9.925 before they performed Sunday’s perfect routines.

LeVasseur and Stern’s efforts helped OU edge Alabama in the first rotation, getting out to a 49.300-49.250 lead.

