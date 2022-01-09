OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Katherine LeVasseur, Allie Stern stick back-to-back perfect 10s on vault

Oklahoma began its 2022 season flawlessly.
In the first rotation of the No. 3 Sooners’ matchup with No. 6 Alabama on Sunday in Norman, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur stuck her vault landing for perfect 10. Directly after, senior Allie Stern tallied a perfect 10 of her own on the event.
IT"S A PERFECT 10 FOR KATHERINE LEVASSEUR!!!!!!!!!!!📺 ESPN | https://t.co/9mkkSGaobe pic.twitter.com/VLvv69zqjW— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 9, 2022
.@alliekstern...FINALLY GETS HER PERFECT 10!!!!!!!!📺 ESPN | https://t.co/9mkkSGaobe pic.twitter.com/MnZPwH3LLD— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 9, 2022
The last time the Sooners notched a perfect 10 was Olivia Trautman's routine on vault at NCAA Regionals last season. Stern’s previous career-high on vault was a 9.975, while Levasseur’s previous career-high was 9.925 before they performed Sunday’s perfect routines.
LeVasseur and Stern’s efforts helped OU edge Alabama in the first rotation, getting out to a 49.300-49.250 lead.
