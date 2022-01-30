 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Carly Woodard's perfect 10.0 on beam vs Denver

  • Updated
  • 0
Carly Woodard

Senior Carly Woodard during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma fifth-year senior Carly Woodard notched a perfect 10 on beam on Sunday to break a career-high on the program’s alumni day.

In the third rotation of a top-5 matchup against No. 5 Denver, Woodard stuck her landing to help No. 3 Sooners cap the rotation with 49.700. Her performance followed a 9.975 from sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and a 9.875 from sophomore Audrey Davis.

The last time OU posted a flawless score was in its first meet of the 2022 season, when LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern tallied back-to-back perfect 10s on vault against Alabama.

Woodard’s performance maintained the Sooners’ 148.575-147.575 lead into the last rotation of the day on floor.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments