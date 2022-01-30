OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Carly Woodard's perfect 10.0 on beam vs Denver

Oklahoma fifth-year senior Carly Woodard notched a perfect 10 on beam on Sunday to break a career-high on the program’s alumni day.
In the third rotation of a top-5 matchup against No. 5 Denver, Woodard stuck her landing to help No. 3 Sooners cap the rotation with 49.700. Her performance followed a 9.975 from sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and a 9.875 from sophomore Audrey Davis.
Carly Woodard with a PERFECT 10.0 🙌✨ @carlyw_19#ThatsaW | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/fhcToGlY8s— espnW (@espnW) January 30, 2022
The last time OU posted a flawless score was in its first meet of the 2022 season, when LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern tallied back-to-back perfect 10s on vault against Alabama.
Woodard’s performance maintained the Sooners’ 148.575-147.575 lead into the last rotation of the day on floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.