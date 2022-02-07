 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners stay at No. 2 in latest national rankings after win over TWU

Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith during the meet against TWU on Feb. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) remained at No. 2 in the Road to Nationals rankings following its 198.050-194.775 victory over Texas Woman’s University on Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners also remain atop the nation on bars after notching a 49.650 on Sunday for the second-highest score on the event nationally thus far this season. 

After being bumped up to No. 2 in the country last week, the Sooners have again eclipsed their preseason ranking of No. 3 and their lowest ranking of No. 4 following their loss in their second meet of the season against then-No. 4 Utah.

Approaching the last leg of a three-meet homestand, OU has dominated in its last two performances inside the Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners amassed scores of 198.000 and above, with a 198.200 against Denver on Jan. 30 and a 198.050 against TWU on Sunday.

With these scores, the Sooners hold the No. 3 spot for the highest meet score in the nation heading into Friday’s competition. Next, Oklahoma will next take on George Washington at home at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

