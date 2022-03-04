 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners selected to host NCAA South Central Regional

K.J. Kindler and the Sooners

Head coach K.J. Kindler talks to the Sooners after the meet against TWU on Feb. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) has been selected to host the women’s gymnastics NCAA South Central Regional competition from March 30-April 2.

The administrative committee of the Division I Competition Oversight Committee announced the news on Friday after Illinois was reportedly unable to host the event due to a conflict within its campus community.

The committee is set to announce selections for the competition on March 21. The last time Oklahoma hosted a regional event was in 2015, which saw the Sooners place first over 11 teams with a 197.625.

Oklahoma has three more competitions before heading into the Big 12 Championship. OU’s next meet is against Michigan at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, March 4 in Norman.

