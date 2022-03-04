OU women's gymnastics: Sooners selected to host NCAA South Central Regional

No. 2 Oklahoma (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) has been selected to host the women’s gymnastics NCAA South Central Regional competition from March 30-April 2.
Oklahoma to host women’s gymnastics South Central Regional https://t.co/tvom6ij6Rs— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 4, 2022
The administrative committee of the Division I Competition Oversight Committee announced the news on Friday after Illinois was reportedly unable to host the event due to a conflict within its campus community.
The committee is set to announce selections for the competition on March 21. The last time Oklahoma hosted a regional event was in 2015, which saw the Sooners place first over 11 teams with a 197.625.
Oklahoma has three more competitions before heading into the Big 12 Championship. OU’s next meet is against Michigan at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, March 4 in Norman.
