OU women's gymnastics: Sooners rise to No. 2 in season's 1st rankings using National Qualifying Score

  • Updated
  • 0
Karrie Thomas

Senior Karrie Thomas during the meet against TWU on Feb. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Following its Feb. 18 victory at the Metroplex Challenge, Oklahoma (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) inched a spot higher to No. 2 in the first national rankings of the season utilizing National Qualifying Score.

National Qualifying Score is computed by tallying a team’s six best meets of the season — three away meets are required in those six. A team’s highest score is eliminated and the remaining five meets are compiled as an average.

National Qualifying Score determines the seeding in the NCAA Regionals from March 30-April 4.

The Sooners hold top-5 spots on every event. They rank No. 1 on bars, No. 4 on vault and floor and No. 5 on beam after eclipsing an overall score of 198.175 last week. The Metroplex Challenge marked the third time that OU has reached the 198.000 mark this season.

Oklahoma remains on the road and will next battle No. 2 Florida (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 5:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25 in Gainesville, Florida.

