OU women's gymnastics: Sooners rise to No. 1 in Road to Nationals rankings after upset of Michigan

  • Updated
Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the meet against Michigan on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

For the first time this season, Oklahoma (14-2, 1-0 Big 12) gained the No. 1 ranking in the country in the Road to Nationals rankings on Monday.

After tallying a 198.475-197.900 upset victory over then-No. 1 Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big Ten) on March 4 and placing first in a quad meet in Denton, Texas on March 6, the Sooners earned the top spot in the nation.

Oklahoma’s 198.475 against Michigan was only .025 away from tying its program record of 198.500. In Sunday’s quad meet, the Sooners eclipsed 198 again with a score of 198.075, breaking the 198 mark for the fifth time this season.

OU ranks atop the nation with a National Qualifying Score of 198.080, and is the lone team with a NQS of more than 198.

NQS is computed by tallying a team’s six best meets of the season, with three away meets required in those six. A team’s highest score is eliminated and the remaining five meets are compiled as an average. It is also able to be calculated with gymnasts’ individual scores.

Next, Oklahoma stays on the road and faces No. 7 Arizona State (5-3, 5-2 Pac 12) and No. 23 Boise State (7-4, 3-3 Mountain West) at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, March 11 in Tempe, Arizona.

