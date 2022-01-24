OU women's gymnastics: Sooners return to No. 3 in national rankings after quad meet victories

Following victories over No. 19 Stanford, No. 23 Utah State and Arizona in their third meet of the season on Jan. 22, Oklahoma returned to No. 3 in the Road to Nationals rankings on Monday.
𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨.The Sooners moved up to No. 3 after posting a huge road score in Arizona! 📝 » https://t.co/3mFCpMpKdG pic.twitter.com/t6BNqUW9yD— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 24, 2022
After defeating Alabama in its season opener on Jan. 9, the No. 3 Sooners stumbled in their second competition of the season, falling 197.775-196.650 to No. 2 Utah. The loss knocked OU down to No. 4 nationally.
However, Oklahoma rebounded on Saturday, posting a 197.900 for the highest away score in the nation this season. Utah State placed second with a 196.350, while Stanford and Arizona placed third and fourth with a 195.725 and a 193.725, respectively.
OU holds the No. 2 spot nationally on bars, along with the No. 3 spot nationally on vault after earning a pair of 10.0s in its season opener. The Sooners improved from No. 15 to No. 12 in the country on beam after their best beam performance this season, tallying a 49.575 at the quad meet in Tucson.
Oklahoma’s (4-1) next contest is against No. 6 Denver (3-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Norman (ESPN).
