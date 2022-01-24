 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners return to No. 3 in national rankings after quad meet victories

  • Updated
  • 0
Katherine Levasseur

Then-freshman Katherine LeVasseur during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Following victories over No. 19 Stanford, No. 23 Utah State and Arizona in their third meet of the season on Jan. 22, Oklahoma returned to No. 3 in the Road to Nationals rankings on Monday.

After defeating Alabama in its season opener on Jan. 9, the No. 3 Sooners stumbled in their second competition of the season, falling 197.775-196.650 to No. 2 Utah. The loss knocked OU down to No. 4 nationally.

However, Oklahoma rebounded on Saturday, posting a 197.900 for the highest away score in the nation this season. Utah State placed second with a 196.350, while Stanford and Arizona placed third and fourth with a 195.725 and a 193.725, respectively.

OU holds the No. 2 spot nationally on bars, along with the No. 3 spot nationally on vault after earning a pair of 10.0s in its season opener. The Sooners improved from No. 15 to No. 12 in the country on beam after their best beam performance this season, tallying a 49.575 at the quad meet in Tucson.

Oklahoma’s (4-1) next contest is against No. 6 Denver (3-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Norman (ESPN).

