OU women's gymnastics: Sooners remain at No. 2 in latest Road to National rankings despite loss to No. 3 Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Katherine Levasseur

Sophomore Katherine Levasseur during the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 19

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) remained at No. 2 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings on Monday despite falling 198.100-197.750 to No. 3 Florida (10-0, 6-0 SEC) last Friday, Feb. 25.

Despite the loss OU was able to keep its position in the rankings thanks to a National Qualifying Score of 197.860 after last week’s competition, while Florida stuck at No. 3 with a 197.715.

NQS is computed by tallying a team’s six best meets of the season, with three away meets required in those six. A team’s highest score is eliminated, and the remaining five meets are compiled as an average.

Even with the loss, the Sooners made a leap against Florida, as they eclipsed the No. 1 spot nationally on beam. After being as low as No. 15 on the event early in the season, OU obtained the top spot with a 49.550 outing against Florida. Oklahoma is also No. 2 on bars, No. 4 on floor and No. 5 on vault.

Sophomore Audrey Davis holds the No. 5 spot nationally in the all-around with a 39.480, and the No. 1 spot on bars with a 9.940. Junior Ragan Smith and fifth-year senior Carly Woodard are No. 1 and No. 5 on beam, respectively, with average scores of 9.975 and 9.935. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur is ranked No. 2 nationally on vault with a 9.930 and freshman Jordan Bowers is No. 4 with a 9.915.

The Sooners will take on No 1. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) in their last home meet at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4 on ESPN2.

