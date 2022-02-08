 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Ragan Smith, Danielle Sievers, Bell Johnson sweep Big 12 weekly awards

Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith during the meet against TWU on Feb. 6

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Three Oklahoma gymnasts garnered Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday, sweeping the conference’s weekly awards for the second week in a row.

Freshman Danielle Sievers was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season, while sophomore Bell Johnson was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week and junior Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week.

Smith received her first Big 12 honors of the season after tallying the first flawless 10.0 of her career on beam and posting a 9.975 on floor in the Sooners’ victory over Texas Woman’s University on Feb. 6.

Sievers earned newcomer honors after notching a 9.9 on bars for the second week in a row. Johnson earned her first Big 12 honors of her career after matching a career-high 9.925 on floor.

Oklahoma will next battle against George Washington at home at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

