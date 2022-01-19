OU women's gymnastics: Sooners poise for recovery meet vs Cal, Arizona following upset loss to Utah

Following an off-kilter 196.650-197.775 loss at Utah last week, Oklahoma hopes to rebound from early-season adversity.
The Red Rocks’ Jan. 14 upset of the Sooners bumped Utah to No. 2 in the national rankings while OU dipped one spot to No. 4. The defeat also marked the first time Oklahoma has been toppled by Utah in eight matchups.
Typically, the Sooners fire on all cylinders early in the season, and have four national championships since 2014 to show for it. But, following a 9.725 vault from senior Allie Stern against Utah, the Sooners had to compete from behind entering the third rotation.
A 49.200 on floor and falls on beam from fifth-year seniors Carly Woodard and Karrie Thomas proved the demise for OU in the final event against the Red Rocks.
“It looked like a team that was at the beginning of their season,” head coach K.J. Kindler said of her squad’s shortcomings.
In particular, Thomas has posted a shaky start to her fifth season as she deals with a lingering ankle injury from a fall on beam in the 2021 NCAA Regionals. She tallied just a 9.6 and a 9.050 on beam in her first two meets.
Overall, the Sooners have dealt with inconsistency on beam thus far, earning less than a 9.8 from three competitors in the first meet and less than a 9.6 from two competitors in the second meet. OU ranks 15th nationally on beam as of now, compared to a No. 2 finish nationally last season.
“We’re a 49.500 on beam, we can be, we just haven’t been, so that’s something that I think is a focus for us,” Kindler said. “Floor is always a stamina issue at the beginning of the year and I think they’re looking really good in their endurance, but we just have to be a little cleaner in our landings.”
Freshmen Jordan Bowers, Danielle Sievers and Danae Fletcher have all stepped up for Kindler, who continues to toggle the lineups, attempting to replace the routines of graduates Anastasia Webb, Evy Schoepfer and Jordan Draper.
Bowers, a 5-foot-6 athlete from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been a bright spot early. She has displayed an abundance of confidence two meets in, improving to a 9.975 on vault and a 39.550 in the all-around competition against Utah.
“She’s exactly what I expected her to be. I don’t know that we’ve had a freshman with the exception of Maggie Nichols who came out and scored so high right out of the gate,” Kindler said. “She’s showing how special she is right away.”
OU will need more of Bowers’ intensity and poise when it takes on No. 13 Stanford and No. 20 Arizona at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday Jan. 22.
Stanford enters the contest following a 196.3250-196.2750 loss to No. 11 California and ranks No. 4 nationally on beam. Meanwhile, Arizona enters the meet following a 196.5500-195.5000 loss against No. 18 Southern Utah.
With both their opponents coming off defeats, OU will attempt to recover quicker than the Wildcats and Bears.
“Our only job after this meet," Kindler said, "is to get better, and they know that."
