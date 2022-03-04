OU women's gymnastics: Sooners look to avenge NCAA championship loss to Michigan in final home meet

Michigan’s Abby Heiskell dismounted off the beam and stuck the landing, needing a 9.85 to bring home the Wolverine's first championship in school history.
The Sooners could only await the outcome.
As the scoreboard lit up, OU gymnasts and coaches stood in disarray after Heiskell notched a 9.925 to seal the 2021 NCAA Championship, edging the Sooners by less than a 10th of a point inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Nearly a year later, No. 2 Oklahoma (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) has an opportunity to avenge last season’s defeat in its last home meet of the year against No. 1 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) on Friday.
OU is familiar with enacting vindication. In 2018, the Sooners fell .375 short of a national championship victory against UCLA. Then, the following year, OU regained the national title with a score of 198.3375, defeating the third place Bruins in revenge fashion.
Now, Oklahoma will hope to repeat somewhat of the same, against a familiar foe. However, head coach K.J. Kindler, who’s been there through it all, says this time feels different.
“The feeling at the end of last year was just a little different than in 2018,” Kindler said ahead of Friday’s top-2 matchup. “It was a very hard year for us last year, our depth was not where it needed to be. … We made the most out of that last moment than we have ever made, because there was so much adversity.”
After uncertainty of the 2021 gymnastics season and lineup complications due to COVID-19, Kindler said that last year’s accomplishments were satisfactory in themselves, even though OU fell short of winning it all.
“I felt like we were elated with what we were able to do. … We felt like ‘Gosh, we laid it all on the table today,’” Kindler said.
The Sooners have posted similar rankings to last season’s squad thus far this season. OU ranks No. 5 on vault, No. 2 on bars, No. 1 on beam and No. 4 on floor compared to No. 3 on vault, No. 4 on bars, No. 2 on beam and No. 6 on floor in 2021. But, Oklahoma seems more prepared for a title quest this time around.
OU has a surplus of underclassmen contributing alongside experienced upperclassmen. Freshmen Jordan Bowers, Danae Fletcher, Danielle Sievers and sophomores Katherine LeVasseur, Audrey Davis and Bell Johnson have all been significant competitors for the Sooners.
“We have amazing talent on this team,” fifth-year senior Carly Woodard said. “We have incredibly hard-working girls.”
The Sooners will enter the competition against Michigan following a 198.100-197.750 loss against No. 3 Florida (10-0, 6-0 SEC) on Feb. 25 in Gainesville, Florida.
With two top-3 matchups in back-to-back weeks, the Sooners have had to stay tough mentally and physically. Despite the loss to the Gators, OU was still able to attain a 49.550 on beam and grab the top spot nationally in the event.
Weathering a rigorous schedule, Woodard and Oklahoma seemingly embrace the high level of competition.
“Having good competition this year has been really fun,” said Woodard. “Honestly, it’s really fun to go against those top teams because it does kind of push you to be even better.”
The Wolverines will certainly be a challenge for the Sooners, as they are undefeated and hold five top-25 victories so far. OU-Michigan is slated for 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, March 4 in Norman.
The magnitude of Friday’s matchup is only elevated with it being senior night inside the Lloyd Noble Center. Woodard and Emma LaPinta are among the seniors who will be honored immediately after the end of the meet.
“I’ve given all I can,” LaPinta said ahead of her final home meet at OU. “I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”
