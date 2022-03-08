OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers, Danae Fletcher, Danielle Sievers sweep Big 12 weekly awards

Three freshman Oklahoma gymnasts swept the Big 12 weekly awards, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Jordan Bowers was named Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season, while Danae Fletcher and Danielle Sievers were named Event Specialist of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively.
🤸 #Big12GYM 𝙂𝙮𝙢𝙣𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠📰 https://t.co/te2FqLcdPg pic.twitter.com/KlgbMhT0DQ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 8, 2022
Bowers, Fletcher and Sievers’ performances aided No. 1 Oklahoma (14-2, 1-0) to two victories over the weekend, the first coming against No. 1 Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big Ten) on March 4. Then, OU defeated Texas Woman’s University (7-12), Air Force (3-7) and Southeast Missouri State (1-14) in a quad meet in Denton, Texas on March 6.
Bowers earned weekly honors after posting the first perfect 10 of her career on vault against Michigan. This week’s honor is Bowers’ sixth weekly award this season, four of those being Newcomer of the Week honors.
Bowers also posted a career-high 9.975 on bars and tied a career-high 9.95 on floor against the Wolverines. In the Denton quad meet, Bowers earned a 9.975 on vault once more and added a 9.95 on bars.
Fletcher earned her third overall weekly award after earning the Event Specialist of the Week honor the first time in her career. The Philadelphia native posted career-highs on vault and floor with a 9.95 and 9.975 on Friday night. She also earned a 9.925 on floor on Sunday.
Sievers garnered her fourth conference award following two career-highs of her own against Michigan. Sievers notched a 9.925 on bars and a 9.925 on floor in the win. In the Denton quad meet, Sievers earned a 9.9 on bars and another 9.925 on floor.
Oklahoma next heads on the road to take on No. 7 Arizona State (5-3, 5-2 Pac 12) and No. 23 Boise State (7-4, 3-3 Mountain West) at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, March 11 in Tempe, Arizona.
