OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers, Carly Woodard receive Big 12 weekly awards

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers and fifth-year senior Carly Woodard garnered Big 12 weekly awards on Tuesday after bounce-back victories against No. 19 Stanford, No. 23 Utah State and Arizona in the Sooners’ third meet of the season.
For the second time this season, @jordansbowers and @carlyw_19 were both honored by the @Big12Conference! 📈 » https://t.co/ugGyCcEPzK— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 25, 2022
Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season. Meanwhile, Woodard was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week for the second time this season and the sixth time in her career.
Bowers earned her third consecutive weekly award after a 9.975 performance on vault in last week’s win. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native also notched a 9.925 on floor, a 9.900 on bars and a career-high 39.600 in the all-around.
Woodard garnered Big 12 honors following her 9.925 on beam and 9.875 on floor in the quad meet on Saturday. Woodard posted a 9.95 and 9.925 on beam in the last two competitions.
No. 3 OU will next go head-to-head against No. 5 Denver (3-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Norman (ESPN).
