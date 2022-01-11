 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers, Carly Woodard earn Big 12 weekly awards after win over Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers and fifth-year senior Carly Woodard garnered Big 12 weekly awards Tuesday after their season debuts against No. 11 Alabama (0-1) on Sunday.

Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week while Woodard was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week.

Bowers received recognition after she tallied a 9.9 on bars in her first college meet. On floor, Bowers put up a 9.925 for a team-high and also scored a 9.875 on beam. She stumbled to a 9.35 on vault but still hit 39.050 in the all-around. 

Woodard performed up to and beyond her skills against Alabama. In her second time competing on floor in college, she scored a 9.9 to set a career-high. On beam, Woodard tallied a 9.95 to match a career-high.

The No. 3 Sooners (1-0) will next face Utah (3-0) on the road at 8:30 p.m. CT. on Friday, Jan. 14 on ESPN2.

