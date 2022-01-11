OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers, Carly Woodard earn Big 12 weekly awards after win over Alabama

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers and fifth-year senior Carly Woodard garnered Big 12 weekly awards Tuesday after their season debuts against No. 11 Alabama (0-1) on Sunday.
Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week while Woodard was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week.
Congrats to Carly Woodard and Jordan Bowers on being named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively! 👏👏👏📝 » https://t.co/BOJLZIMLv5— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 11, 2022
Bowers received recognition after she tallied a 9.9 on bars in her first college meet. On floor, Bowers put up a 9.925 for a team-high and also scored a 9.875 on beam. She stumbled to a 9.35 on vault but still hit 39.050 in the all-around.
Woodard performed up to and beyond her skills against Alabama. In her second time competing on floor in college, she scored a 9.9 to set a career-high. On beam, Woodard tallied a 9.95 to match a career-high.
The No. 3 Sooners (1-0) will next face Utah (3-0) on the road at 8:30 p.m. CT. on Friday, Jan. 14 on ESPN2.
