OU women's gymnastics: Sooners freshmen Jordan Bowers, Danielle Sievers earn Big 12 honors

Oklahoma freshmen Jordan Bowers and Danielle Sievers received Big 12 honors on Tuesday. Bowers was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and Sievers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Our freshmen came up big this weekend as @jordansbowers & @danisievers25 picked up a pair of honors from the Big 12! 📝 » https://t.co/e9IX9ECbx2— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 18, 2022
Bowers garnered her second award of the season after two eye-opening performances to begin her collegiate career. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native notched a 9.925 on floor in the Sooners’ season opener against Alabama on Jan. 9, a 9.975 on vault in their loss to No. 2 Utah on Jan. 14.
Sievers earned honors after tallying a career-high 9.875 on bars against the Utes.
Next, the Sooners take on Stanford and Arizona at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Tucson, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.