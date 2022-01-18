 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners freshmen Jordan Bowers, Danielle Sievers earn Big 12 honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the meet against Alabama on Jan. 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma freshmen Jordan Bowers and Danielle Sievers received Big 12 honors on Tuesday. Bowers was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and Sievers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Bowers garnered her second award of the season after two eye-opening performances to begin her collegiate career. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native notched a 9.925 on floor in the Sooners’ season opener against Alabama on Jan. 9, a 9.975 on vault in their loss to No. 2 Utah on Jan. 14.

Sievers earned honors after tallying a career-high 9.875 on bars against the Utes.

Next, the Sooners take on Stanford and Arizona at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Tucson, Arizona.

