OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Feb. 4 meet vs TWU moved to Feb. 6 due to winter weather

No. 2 Oklahoma’s matchup with (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) Texas Woman’s University (2-4) has been rescheduled due to inclement weather conditions in Norman.
Originally set for 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, the competition is now slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center, the program announced Thursday.
🚨🚨 SCHEDULE CHANGE🚨🚨Due to weather concerns, Friday's meet vs. TWU has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. CT! 📝 » https://t.co/JOsp24L0eZ🆚 » TWU🗓 » 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐅𝐞𝐛. 𝟔⏰ » 4:00 p.m. CT📍 » Norman, Okla. pic.twitter.com/AZPIFk2unM— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 3, 2022
The rescheduled meet comes after two dominating performances from the Sooners in their last two competitions. Oklahoma attained the second-highest score in the NCAA thus far this season with a 198.200 in its Jan. 30 victory over No. 7 Denver.
OU continues to climb back up the ranks in the Road to Nationals rankings since its 197.7750-196.6500 loss to then-No. 4 Utah on Jan. 14. Starting the season at No. 3, the Sooners fell only one spot despite that loss and are now entering Sunday’s contest at No. 2.
