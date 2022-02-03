 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Feb. 4 meet vs TWU moved to Feb. 6 due to winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Danae Fletcher

Freshman Danae Fletcher during the meet against Denver on Jan. 30.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma’s matchup with (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) Texas Woman’s University (2-4) has been rescheduled due to inclement weather conditions in Norman.

Originally set for 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, the competition is now slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center, the program announced Thursday.

The rescheduled meet comes after two dominating performances from the Sooners in their last two competitions. Oklahoma attained the second-highest score in the NCAA thus far this season with a 198.200 in its Jan. 30 victory over No. 7 Denver.

OU continues to climb back up the ranks in the Road to Nationals rankings since its 197.7750-196.6500 loss to then-No. 4 Utah on Jan. 14. Starting the season at No. 3, the Sooners fell only one spot despite that loss and are now entering Sunday’s contest at No. 2. 

