OU women's gymnastics: Sooners fall to No. 3 in latest Road to Nationals rankings

Oklahoma (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) fell one spot to No. 3 in the Road to Nationals rankings on Monday.
Despite the drop, the Sooners are on a six-game win streak after their 197.425-194.925 victory over George Washington on Friday.
OU, who holds a top-six ranking as a team on all four events, was replaced at the No. 2 spot by Florida. The Gators surpassed Oklahoma after their 198.150-197.825 win against No. 5 LSU.
Oklahoma has two top-10 wins on the season over then-No. 5 Denver and then-No. 6 Alabama.
Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 12 Denver, No. 19 Stanford and Washington at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.
