OU women's gymnastics: Sooners fall to No. 3 in latest Road to Nationals rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Audrey Davis

Sophomore Audrey Davis after doing well on uneven beams during the meet against Alabama on Jan. 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) fell one spot to No. 3 in the Road to Nationals rankings on Monday.

Despite the drop, the Sooners are on a six-game win streak after their 197.425-194.925 victory over George Washington on Friday.

OU, who holds a top-six ranking as a team on all four events, was replaced at the No. 2 spot by Florida. The Gators surpassed Oklahoma after their 198.150-197.825 win against No. 5 LSU. 

Oklahoma has two top-10 wins on the season over then-No. 5 Denver and then-No. 6 Alabama. 

Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 12 Denver, No. 19 Stanford and Washington at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.

