 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Audrey Davis, Danae Fletcher, Danielle Sievers earn weekly Big 12 honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Danielle Sievers

Freshman Danielle Sievers during the meet against TWU on Feb. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Three Oklahoma gymnasts earned Big 12 Weekly Awards for the third consecutive week on Tuesday. 

Sophomore Audrey Davis was named the conference’s co-gymnast of the week alongside Denver’s Jessica Hutchison. Freshman Danae Fletcher was named newcomer of the week and fellow freshman Danielle Sievers was named event specialist of the week.

Davis, Fletcher and Sievers all garnered their second Big 12 weekly honors this season following No 3. Oklahoma’s (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) 197.425-194.925 victory over George Washington. 

Davis notched a 9.9 on vault and added a 9.925 on floor, earning a career-high 39.625 in the all-around event. Fletcher posted a 9.850 on vault and 9.925 on bars after supplanting sophomore Katherine LeVasseur, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Sievers tallied a 9.9 on vault and bars on Friday. 

Oklahoma next faces No. 12 Denver, No. 18 Stanford and Washington at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments