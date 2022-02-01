 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Audrey Davis, Carly Woodard, Danae Fletcher sweep Big 12 weekly awards

  • Updated
  • 0
Audrey Davis

Sophomore Audrey Davis during the meet against Denver on Jan. 30.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma sophomore Audrey Davis, senior Carly Woodard and freshman Danae Fletcher swept the Big 12 weekly awards on Tuesday.

Davis earned her first career Big 12 Gymnast of the Week award following her near-perfect 9.975 on bars and career high 39.600 all-around score last week. Davis’ performance helped Oklahoma to a 198.200-106.625 win over Denver on Jan. 30. Freshman Jordan Bowers previously won the award for OU this season.

Woodard won her third Specialist of the Week award of the season following her career high perfect 10.0 on beam against Denver. The fifth-year senior is using her extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Woodard has been a specialist on beam for the Sooners throughout her career and added a 9.925 on floor against the Pioneers to her first flawless beam routine.

Fletcher earned her first career Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award after posting a career high 9.925 on floor, a 9.825 on bars and a 9.8 on vault against Denver. Fletcher, Bowers and freshman Danielle Sievers have swept the Newcomer of the Week awards this season.

Next, No. 3 Oklahoma takes on Texas Woman’s University at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in Norman.

