You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Anastasia Webb wins 2021 Honda Sport Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma senior Anastasia Webb won the 2021 Honda Sport Award for women’s gymnastics on Thursday.

Webb became the fourth Sooner athlete to take home the award, joining former gymnasts Maggie Nichols and Kelly Garrison-Funderburk, and softball player Keilani Ricketts. 

Webb earned the award after a historic senior season in which she scored four perfect 10s and won three individual national championships — good for third in OU history — including the all-around national title. She also earned 10 All-American honors to bring her career total to 20, second in program history behind only Nichols.

Webb remains a finalist for the American Athletic Inc. award, known as the Heisman trophy of women’s gymnastics. She is now also a finalist for the Honda Cup Award, awarded to the best female athlete in the nation. 

Webb is the only OU senior who has not officially decided whether she will take her final extra of eligibility due to COVID-19. Fellow seniors Karrie Thomas and Carly Woodard will return, while Evy Schoepfer and Jordan Draper are both going to graduate school.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments