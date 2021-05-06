OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Anastasia Webb wins 2021 Honda Sport Award

Oklahoma senior Anastasia Webb won the 2021 Honda Sport Award for women’s gymnastics on Thursday.
Another day, 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙧.@AWebb_ is your 2021 Honda Sport Award Winner for Gymnastics!— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) May 6, 2021
🔗: https://t.co/5BrjW9aKVX pic.twitter.com/e1Tx70LLZ6
Webb became the fourth Sooner athlete to take home the award, joining former gymnasts Maggie Nichols and Kelly Garrison-Funderburk, and softball player Keilani Ricketts.
Webb earned the award after a historic senior season in which she scored four perfect 10s and won three individual national championships — good for third in OU history — including the all-around national title. She also earned 10 All-American honors to bring her career total to 20, second in program history behind only Nichols.
Webb remains a finalist for the American Athletic Inc. award, known as the Heisman trophy of women’s gymnastics. She is now also a finalist for the Honda Cup Award, awarded to the best female athlete in the nation.
Webb is the only OU senior who has not officially decided whether she will take her final extra of eligibility due to COVID-19. Fellow seniors Karrie Thomas and Carly Woodard will return, while Evy Schoepfer and Jordan Draper are both going to graduate school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.