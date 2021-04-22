OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Anastasia Webb named finalist for 2021 Honda Sport Award

Senior star Anastasia Webb is one of the four finalists for the 2021 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙜𝙞𝙧𝙡!@AWebb_ has been named a finalist for the @CWSA_HondaCup Award!— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 22, 2021
➡️https://t.co/jLL1TXJ0K7 pic.twitter.com/mg5Ehp9es3
This is Webb’s first nomination for the prestigious award, given to the top female athlete across 12 NCAA sports. Webb was nominated alongside Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, Denver’s Lynzee Brown and Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler. Oklahoma has now had a finalist for the award in five straight seasons.
In addition to this nomination, Webb was named the Big 12 and Region 4 Gymnast of the Year. She’s a finalist for the prestigious AAI Award — known as the Heisman trophy of women’s gymnastics. She won three individual national titles, including the all-around national title and led OU to a runner-up finish at the national championships.
Only three Sooner athletes and two gymnasts have ever won the award. Maggie Nichols won in 2019, Kelly Garrison won in 1987 and 1988 and softball player Keilani Rickets won in 2012 and 2013, as well as winning the overall Honda Cup.
Webb will be the last senior to declare whether or not she will use her extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Jordan Draper will not take the eligibility and graduate, while Karrie Thomas and Carly Woodard will take the eligibility and return for a final season.
