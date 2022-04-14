 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners advance to national championship after NCAA semifinals win

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the NCAA regional finals against Arkansas, Minnesota and California on April 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Championship Final after winning its semifinal meet on Thursday.

OU led with a 198.1125 and No. 4 Utah also advanced to the final after finishing in second place with a 197.7125. No. 7 Minnesota placed third with a 197.1125 and No. 5 Alabama placed fourth with a 197.1000. Oregon State freshman Jade Carey won the individual all-around competition with a 39.6500.

The Sooners started the meet on vault, where senior Allie Stern opened with a team-high 9.9375. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur followed and tallied a 9.65, but fellow freshman Jordan Bowers and senior Olivia Trautman bounced back with 9.875s.

Stepping in for freshman Danae Fletcher in the No. 6 spot, sophomore Audrey Davis anchored with a 9.8. Oklahoma entered the second rotation in second place behind Utah, holding a 49.3500.

Freshman Danielle Sievers started on bars and posted a 9.9 before LeVasseur added a 9.9375. Then Trautman, returning to the event for the first time this season after managing knee tendonitis, made her season debut and scored a 9.8875.

Junior Ragan Smith posted a 9.8625, leading to a 9.9 from Bowers. Davis closed out the event with a team-high 9.95 to give the Sooners a .0250 first place lead over Utah.

In the third event on beam, junior leadoff Jenna Dunn tallied a 9.7875. Trautman followed and scored a 9.9125 before LeVasseur posted a 9.9. In the No. 4 spot, Davis added a 9.8625 which led to a 9.125 from fifth-year senior Carly Woodard.

Smith concluded on beam with a 9.925, giving OU a 49.5125 on the event and a .325 first place edge over the Red Rocks.

The Sooners went to the floor in the final rotation, and sophomore Bell Johnson earned a 9.9. Directly after, Woodard posted a 9.8875 before a pair of 9.9375s from Fletcher and Sievers.

Bowers tallied the highest score of the day on floor with a 9.9625 before Smith scored a 9.9375 to finish the competition.

Oklahoma now looks to the NCAA Championship Final against Utah and the top two finishers from Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 in Fort Worth (ESPN2).

