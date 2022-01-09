OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners defeat No. 6 Alabama 197.400-195.875 in season opener

No. 3 Oklahoma defeated No. 6 Alabama 197.400-195.875 on Sunday in Norman in an exciting top 10 matchup to begin the 2022 season.
𝙋𝙪𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙣. pic.twitter.com/cgpY4w5Dkr— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 9, 2022
Sophomore Audrey Davis competed on all four events for the first time collegiately and won the all-around competition with a 39.325. OU led 49.300-49.250 after the first event thanks to back-to-back perfect 10s from sophomore Katherine Levasseur and senior Allie Stern.
Davis scored a 9.95 to open up bars and junior Ragan Smith and freshman Jordan Bowers posted 9.9s. Oklahoma held its lead 98.750-98.200 going into the third rotation.
On the third event, fifth-year senior Carly Woodard tallied a 9.95 on beam to match her career-high. After Smith scored a 9.275, the Sooners maintained the lead 147.950-146.075 going into the last event. On floor in the fourth rotation, OU posted a 49.450 to finish off the Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma will next be on the road to take on No. 4 Utah in a top-5 battle at 1:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 14 on ESPN2.
