OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners defeat No. 6 Alabama 197.400-195.875 in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Audrey Davis

Sophomore Audrey Davis during the meet against Alabama on Jan. 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma defeated No. 6 Alabama 197.400-195.875 on Sunday in Norman in an exciting top 10 matchup to begin the 2022 season.

Sophomore Audrey Davis competed on all four events for the first time collegiately and won the all-around competition with a 39.325. OU led 49.300-49.250 after the first event thanks to back-to-back perfect 10s from sophomore Katherine Levasseur and senior Allie Stern.

Davis scored a 9.95 to open up bars and junior Ragan Smith and freshman Jordan Bowers posted 9.9s. Oklahoma held its lead 98.750-98.200 going into the third rotation.

On the third event, fifth-year senior Carly Woodard tallied a 9.95 on beam to match her career-high. After Smith scored a 9.275, the Sooners maintained the lead 147.950-146.075 going into the last event. On floor in the fourth rotation, OU posted a 49.450 to finish off the Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma will next be on the road to take on No. 4 Utah in a top-5 battle at 1:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 14 on ESPN2.

