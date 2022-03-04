OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners upset No. 1 Michigan 198.475-197.900 in senior night home finale

No. 2 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) stunned No. 1 Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big Ten) with a 198.475-197.900 upset victory in the Sooners’ last regular season home meet on Friday night.
Behind a perfect 10 on vault from freshman Jordan Bowers, OU avenged its loss to the Wolverines in the 2021 NCAA Championship in Fort Worth. Coach K.J. Kindler’s squad also sent its seniors off with a senior night victory.
Sophomore Sheridan Ramsey opened the meet on vault with a 9.775 and senior Allie Stern followed with a 9.85. Directly after, Bowers notched the first flawless score of her career.
Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and freshman Danielle Sievers followed with 9.825s, leading to a career-high 9.95 from freshman Danae Fletcher. The Sooners entered the second rotation with the score tied at 49.450.
Sievers opened the second event on bars with a 9.925. LeVasseur notched a 9.975 in the No. 2 spot and junior Ragan Smith followed with a 9.925. On a hot streak, fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas posted a career-high 9.975 leading to Bowers earning another 9.975 for Oklahoma.
Sophomore Audrey Davis closed the event with a 9.975 of her own. The Sooners’ performance on bars led to a 99.275-98.900 advantage heading into the third event.
On beam, junior Jenna Dunn opened with a 9.875 and senior Olivia Trautman followed with a 9.825. LeVasseur scored a 9.875 before a 9.9 from Davis. Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard earned a 9.95 with Smith scoring a 9.925 to conclude beam.
OU held a 148.800-148.500 lead heading into the last rotation on floor. Sophomore Bell Johnson started off with a 9.9 before Woodard notched a 9.925 and Fletcher added a career-high 9.975.
Sievers followed with a career-high 9.925 of her own and Bowers matched a career-high with a 9.95. Smith finished out the night by tallying a 9.050.
The Sooners will next face Texas Woman’s University and Air Force at 2 p.m. CT. on Sunday, March 6 in Denton, Texas.
