OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners take down TWU, Air Force, Southeast Missouri State on road

No. 2 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Woman’s University (7-11), Air Force (3-5) and Southeast Missouri State (1-11) in a quad meet in Denton, Texas, on Sunday.
OU placed first with a 198.075, surpassing the 198 mark for the fifth time this season. TWU placed second with a 195.725, Air Force placed third with a 195.700 and SEMO rounded out the bunch with a 193.425. Sophomore Audrey Davis claimed the all-around title in the competition with a 39.400.
Following a 198.475-197.900 upset win over No. 1 Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big Ten) on Friday night, the Sooners entered Sunday’s matchup with just one day of rest.
Beginning on bars, freshman Danielle Sievers opened with a 9.9. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur tallied a 9.8. Junior Ragan Smith added a 9.825, leading to a stick from fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas for a 9.925.
Freshman Jordan Bowers posted a team-high 9.95 with Davis earning a 9.875 to close on bars. With a 49.475, OU headed into the second rotation on beam holding a .475 lead over second place TWU.
Junior Jenna Dunn started off beam and notched a 9.875. Senior Olivia Trautman followed with a 9.925 and LeVasseur posted a 9.9 in the No. 3 spot. Davis added a 9.825 which was followed by a 9.875 from fifth-year senior Carly Woodard. Smith finished the event with a 9.975 and extended the Sooners’ overall lead to 1.300.
In the third event on floor, sophomore Bell Johnson opened with a 9.9. Davis followed and earned a 9.875, leading to a 9.925 from Sievers. Woodard added a 9.925 and freshman Danae Fletcher steadied with a 9.925, as well. Smith stepped in for LeVasseur on floor and tallied a 9.925, rebounding from an uncharacteristic 9.050 against Michigan.
Heading into the last rotation on vault with a 1.975 overall lead, Davis began with a 9.825. A fall from sophomore Sheridan Ramsey led to a 9.3 before senior Allie Stern earned a 9.875 and Bowers posted a 9.975, close to replicating her perfect 10 from the Michigan meet. LeVasseur tallied a 9.875 and Sievers finished the afternoon with a 9.9.
Next, Oklahoma stays on the road and faces No. 7 Arizona State (5-3, 5-2 Pac 12) and No. 23 Boise State (7-4, 3-3 Mountain West) at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, March 11 in Tempe, Arizona.
