 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners fall 198.100-197.750 at No. 3 Florida, snapping 5-meet win streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Audrey Davis

Sophomore Audrey Davis during the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 19

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) fell to No. 3 Florida (10-0, 6-0 SEC) 198.100-197.750 before 9,685 fans on Friday night in Gainesville.

The Sooners started their performance on bars, as freshman Danielle Sievers opened with a 9.825. Following Sievers, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur posted a 9.85.

Freshman Jordan Bowers and fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas scored 9.9s with junior Ragan Smith adding a 9.825. Sophomore Audrey Davis closed the event with a team-high 9.925, but OU  fell to an early 49.600-49.400 deficit.

Heading into the second rotation on vault, sophomore Sheridan Ramsey tallied a  9.825 after Davis earned a 9.8. Senior Allie Stern followed with a 9.850 which led to a 9.925 from Bowers.

LeVasseur tallied a 9.85 and Sievers finished vault with a career-high 9.925 but, the Sooners reamined .25 behind, with the score at 99.000-98.775.

Sophomore Bell Johnson got the floor lineup started with a 9.85 and Davis followed to score a 9.875. Sievers made her floor debut and posted a 9.850, before freshman Danae Fletcher earned a 9.825.

Bowers tallied a 9.925 to lead the Sooners before Smith added a 9.925 of her own to head into the last rotation. After a 49.250 outing on floor, OU headed into beam down 148.400-148.200.

Junior Jenna Dunn began on beam with a 9.875 and senior Oliva Trautman stepped up after to earn a 9.925 in her second meet of the season. LeVasseur followed and also earned a 9.925.

Davis tallied a 9.9 in the No. 4 spot and closed in the all-around competition with a 39.500. Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard scored a 9.925 with Smith anchoring for a 9.875. Despite a 49.550 on beam, Oklahoma could not recover.

After having their five-meet win streak snapped, the Sooners will try to bounce back in their last home meet against No 1. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4 on ESPN2.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments