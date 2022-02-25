OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners fall 198.100-197.750 at No. 3 Florida, snapping 5-meet win streak

No. 2 Oklahoma (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) fell to No. 3 Florida (10-0, 6-0 SEC) 198.100-197.750 before 9,685 fans on Friday night in Gainesville.
The Sooners started their performance on bars, as freshman Danielle Sievers opened with a 9.825. Following Sievers, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur posted a 9.85.
Freshman Jordan Bowers and fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas scored 9.9s with junior Ragan Smith adding a 9.825. Sophomore Audrey Davis closed the event with a team-high 9.925, but OU fell to an early 49.600-49.400 deficit.
Heading into the second rotation on vault, sophomore Sheridan Ramsey tallied a 9.825 after Davis earned a 9.8. Senior Allie Stern followed with a 9.850 which led to a 9.925 from Bowers.
LeVasseur tallied a 9.85 and Sievers finished vault with a career-high 9.925 but, the Sooners reamined .25 behind, with the score at 99.000-98.775.
Sophomore Bell Johnson got the floor lineup started with a 9.85 and Davis followed to score a 9.875. Sievers made her floor debut and posted a 9.850, before freshman Danae Fletcher earned a 9.825.
Bowers tallied a 9.925 to lead the Sooners before Smith added a 9.925 of her own to head into the last rotation. After a 49.250 outing on floor, OU headed into beam down 148.400-148.200.
Junior Jenna Dunn began on beam with a 9.875 and senior Oliva Trautman stepped up after to earn a 9.925 in her second meet of the season. LeVasseur followed and also earned a 9.925.
Davis tallied a 9.9 in the No. 4 spot and closed in the all-around competition with a 39.500. Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard scored a 9.925 with Smith anchoring for a 9.875. Despite a 49.550 on beam, Oklahoma could not recover.
After having their five-meet win streak snapped, the Sooners will try to bounce back in their last home meet against No 1. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4 on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.