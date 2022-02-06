OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat TWU 198.050-194.775 at home

No. 2 Oklahoma (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Woman’s University (2-5) 198.050-194.775 in the second competition of a three-meet homestand in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! pic.twitter.com/KgbkS1AYqz— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 6, 2022
Beginning the meet on vault, sophomore Audrey Davis opened routines with a 9.75. The Sooners couldn’t break a 9.9 on the event as sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern tallied 9.875s. Following LeVasseur, freshman standout Jordan Bowers slipped on her landing and consequently posted a 9.375, but OU kept an 49.100-48.700 lead.
Freshman Danielle Sievers, who was awarded Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Jan. 18, matched a career-high with a 9.9 on bars to start the second rotation. LeVasseur followed with a subpar score, however, tallying a 9.175.
After struggling in the first two meets of the season and absent from the last two, fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas bounced back on bars and scored a 9.925. Directly after, junior Ragan Smith followed with a 9.95. Davis anchored the Sooners, posting a 9.975 to aid a team season-high 49.600 and further solidify OU’s No. 1 spot nationally on bars.
Opening the third rotation on beam, junior Jenna Dunn tallied a 9.875 and Bowers followed with a 9.75. LeVasseur and Woodard impressed on beam once again with a 9.975 and 9.95, respectively. However, Smith stole the show and posted a perfect 10.0 to close the event.
On floor for the last event of the meet, Norman native sophomore Bell Johnson notched a 9.925 to match a career-high. On the next routine, Davis tallied a 9.85.
Following Davis were Woodard and freshman Denae Fletcher who posted a 9.9 and 9.875, respectively. On the next routine, Bowers’ 9.95 broke her career-high on the event and Smith’s 9.975 set a career-high as well.
Next, Oklahoma will next take on George Washington at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
