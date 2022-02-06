 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat TWU 198.050-194.775 at home

  Updated
  • 0
Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith during the meet against Denver on Jan. 30.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Woman’s University (2-5) 198.050-194.775 in the second competition of a three-meet homestand in Norman on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning the meet on vault, sophomore Audrey Davis opened routines with a 9.75. The Sooners couldn’t break a 9.9 on the event as sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern tallied 9.875s. Following LeVasseur, freshman standout Jordan Bowers slipped on her landing and consequently posted a 9.375, but OU kept an 49.100-48.700 lead.

Freshman Danielle Sievers, who was awarded Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Jan. 18, matched a career-high with a 9.9 on bars to start the second rotation. LeVasseur followed with a subpar score, however, tallying a 9.175.

After struggling in the first two meets of the season and absent from the last two, fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas bounced back on bars and scored a 9.925. Directly after, junior Ragan Smith followed with a 9.95. Davis anchored the Sooners, posting a 9.975 to aid a team season-high 49.600 and further solidify OU’s No. 1 spot nationally on bars.

Opening the third rotation on beam, junior Jenna Dunn tallied a 9.875 and Bowers followed with a 9.75. LeVasseur and Woodard impressed on beam once again with a 9.975 and 9.95, respectively. However, Smith stole the show and posted a perfect 10.0 to close the event.

On floor for the last event of the meet, Norman native sophomore Bell Johnson notched a 9.925 to match a career-high. On the next routine, Davis tallied a 9.85.

Following Davis were Woodard and freshman Denae Fletcher who posted a 9.9 and 9.875, respectively. On the next routine, Bowers’ 9.95 broke her career-high on the event and Smith’s 9.975 set a career-high as well.

Next, Oklahoma will next take on George Washington at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Tags

