OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat George Washington 197.425-194.925 at home

Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith during the meet against TWU on Feb. 6

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated George Washington (8-7) 197.425-194.925 to cap a three-meet homestand in Norman on Friday.

The Sooners opened the first rotation on vault, as sophomore Audrey Davis started the meet with a 9.9. Freshman Danae Fletcher supplanted sophomore Katherine LeVasseur in the event due to the latter resting, and tallied a 9.85 in the second slot.

Freshman Jordan Bowers added a 9.825. Competing on vault for the first time this season, freshman Danielle Sievers scored a 9.9 to give the Sooners a 49.250-48.575 advantage after the first rotation.

Sievers took her poise into the next event on bars and notched another 9.9 for the Sooners. Fletcher reinforced that with a 9.925, while fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas and junior Ragan Smith added 9.875s. Bowers earned a career-high 9.95 and Davis notched a 9.9 to add to OU’s 98.800-97.400 lead entering the third rotation on beam.

Sophomore Jenna Dunn began the beam event with a 9.850 and Bowers followed but fell and stumbled to a 9.35. Sophomore Meilin Sullivan also tripped on beam and earned a 9.225.

Davis recovered for the Sooners and posted a 9.925, matching a season-high on the event. Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard also responded with a 9.95. Following Woodard, Smith tallied a flawless 10 for the second week in a row, keeping the Sooners’ lead at 147.875-146.225.

In the fourth event on floor, sophomore Bell Johnson and Davis opened with 9.9s. Woodard and Fletcher followed the pair, tallying 9.925s. Bowers closed out the night with a 9.9 and a 39.025 in the all-around. Smith finished the meet for the Sooners, posting a 9.9.

Next, Oklahoma heads on the road to battle No. 12 Denver, No. 19 Stanford and Washington in the Metroplex Challenge at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.

