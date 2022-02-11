OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat George Washington 197.425-194.925 at home

No. 2 Oklahoma (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated George Washington (8-7) 197.425-194.925 to cap a three-meet homestand in Norman on Friday.
The Sooners opened the first rotation on vault, as sophomore Audrey Davis started the meet with a 9.9. Freshman Danae Fletcher supplanted sophomore Katherine LeVasseur in the event due to the latter resting, and tallied a 9.85 in the second slot.
Freshman Jordan Bowers added a 9.825. Competing on vault for the first time this season, freshman Danielle Sievers scored a 9.9 to give the Sooners a 49.250-48.575 advantage after the first rotation.
Sievers took her poise into the next event on bars and notched another 9.9 for the Sooners. Fletcher reinforced that with a 9.925, while fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas and junior Ragan Smith added 9.875s. Bowers earned a career-high 9.95 and Davis notched a 9.9 to add to OU’s 98.800-97.400 lead entering the third rotation on beam.
Sophomore Jenna Dunn began the beam event with a 9.850 and Bowers followed but fell and stumbled to a 9.35. Sophomore Meilin Sullivan also tripped on beam and earned a 9.225.
Davis recovered for the Sooners and posted a 9.925, matching a season-high on the event. Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard also responded with a 9.95. Following Woodard, Smith tallied a flawless 10 for the second week in a row, keeping the Sooners’ lead at 147.875-146.225.
In the fourth event on floor, sophomore Bell Johnson and Davis opened with 9.9s. Woodard and Fletcher followed the pair, tallying 9.925s. Bowers closed out the night with a 9.9 and a 39.025 in the all-around. Smith finished the meet for the Sooners, posting a 9.9.
Next, Oklahoma heads on the road to battle No. 12 Denver, No. 19 Stanford and Washington in the Metroplex Challenge at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.