OU women's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners finish 1st in NCAA Semifinals with 198.0875 to advance to finals

No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Championships on Saturday with a 198.0875 — the highest qualifying score from the semifinals on Friday night.
OU opened the meet on bars, where junior Olivia Trautman led off with a 9.9. Freshman Kat LeVasseur followed with a 9.85 and senior Jordan Draper added a 9.8625 rotating in place of fellow senior Karrie Thomas, who suffered a mid-ankle sprain on her beam dismount in regionals.
Senior star Anastasia Webb put up a team-high 9.9125 in the fourth spot. Sophomore Ragan Smith fell in the fifth spot, but freshman Audrey Davis added a 9.875 to give the Sooners a 49.4000 for the rotation and second place behind LSU heading into the second rotation.
Trautman led for the second event in a row on beam with a 9.9125. Davis had a 9.8875 and sophomore Jenna Dunn, in Thomas’s other spot, had a 9.85. Senior beam specialist Carly Woodard also scored 9.85. Smith bounced back in a big way from her fall on bars with a 9.9375 and Webb added the same score. Oklahoma trailed LSU, 99.0125-98.9250, after two rotations, with Utah right behind at 98.8500.
The Sooners had their best rotation of the season on floor. OU only counted scores at or above 9.9, led by a 9.9625 from Webb and a career-high 9.9375 from senior Evy Schoepfer. Trautman added a 9.925 and Draper had a 9.9125. Junior Emma LaPinta had a 9.9 to help Oklahoma to its best rotation of the night.
Oklahoma closed out its win on vault. Webb earned the NCAA all-around title with a near-perfect 9.975 vault and an all-around score of 39.7875. Trautman finished third in the all-around with a 39.6250 and a 9.8875 on vault. Junior Allie Stern was the only other Sooner to hit 9.9 on vault besides Webb.
Webb won the all-around national championship with her 39.7875. Webb also earned the vault co-national championship with her 9.975. LSU’s Haleigh Bryant tied Webb for the honor. Additionally, Webb tied Alabama’s Lexi Graber and Utah’s Maile O’Keefe for the floor co-national championship with their matching 9.9625’s.
After the final routine, it was announced that LaPinta earned the Elite 90 award because of her perfect 4.0 GPA. Oklahoma moved on, winning 198.0875-197.6000-197.5750-197.5625 over Utah, Alabama, and LSU.
Despite leading heading into the third rotation, the Tigers couldn’t hold on and became the only top-4 seed to advance to Saturday. Alabama and LSU’s scores were both higher than Florida’s 197.4375, although the Gators qualified out of the morning session with Michigan.
Oklahoma and Utah will meet Michigan and Florida in the national championships at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday on ABC.
