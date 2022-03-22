OU women's gymnastics: Field announced for NCAA South Central Regional hosted by Sooners

No. 1 Oklahoma was selected to host the NCAA South Central Regional back on March 4, and now the selection committee has announced the field of competitors for the Sooners.
On Tuesday, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, Arkansas, Arizona, Boise State, Utah State and West Virginia were chosen to participate in the postseason contest hosted at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center.
The Norman Regional is 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣.The Sooners were tabbed the No. 1 overall seed and will fight for a 12th consecutive regional championship, right here at home. More information to come 🔜.🎟 » https://t.co/T2ZA6CDkKF pic.twitter.com/KyEfhEEIhy— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 22, 2022
OU (19-2) will open the competition as part of the evening session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 against No. 16 Arizona State (6-4), Arkansas (6-9) and the winner of West Virginia against Arizona. Minnesota, California, Boise State and Utah State headline the afternoon session at 1 p.m. CT that day.
The top two teams from each session will advance to the regional final at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 2. Then, the top two teams from the regional final will head to the NCAA Championships from April 14-16 in Fort Worth.
After a Big 12 Championship victory over No. 15 Denver, West Virginia and Iowa State on March 19, the Sooners earned the No. 1 seed in the regional, marking the 12th consecutive season they have achieved that feat.
Oklahoma was selected to host the regional competition after the administrative committee of the Division I Competition Oversight Committee announced that Illinois was reportedly unable to host the event due to a conflict within its campus community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.