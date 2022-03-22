 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Field announced for NCAA South Central Regional hosted by Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
K.J. Kindler

OU Head Coach K.J. Kindler during the meet against Michigan on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma was selected to host the NCAA South Central Regional back on March 4, and now the selection committee has announced the field of competitors for the Sooners.

On Tuesday, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, Arkansas, Arizona, Boise State, Utah State and West Virginia were chosen to participate in the postseason contest hosted at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center.

OU (19-2) will open the competition as part of the evening session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 against No. 16 Arizona State (6-4), Arkansas (6-9) and the winner of West Virginia against Arizona. Minnesota, California, Boise State and Utah State headline the afternoon session at 1 p.m. CT that day.

The top two teams from each session will advance to the regional final at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 2. Then, the top two teams from the regional final will head to the NCAA Championships from April 14-16 in Fort Worth.

After a Big 12 Championship victory over No. 15 Denver, West Virginia and Iowa State on March 19, the Sooners earned the No. 1 seed in the regional, marking the 12th consecutive season they have achieved that feat.

Oklahoma was selected to host the regional competition after the administrative committee of the Division I Competition Oversight Committee announced that Illinois was reportedly unable to host the event due to a conflict within its campus community. 

