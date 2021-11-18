OU women's gymnastics: ESPN to televise 3 of Sooners' home meets, Big 12 Championship, NCAA Championship Semifinals

Oklahoma women’s gymnastics will be nationally televised five times on ESPN networks throughout its 2022 season, the team announced on Thursday.
The Sooners are coming to you on the ESPN family of networks 𝙛𝙞𝙫𝙚 times in the 2022 season, with three home meets televised on ESPN/ESPN2! 📺 » https://t.co/QLcwRPVxXy pic.twitter.com/hWuXzW12vk— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) November 18, 2021
This announcement came just two weeks after the team’s season schedule was released on Nov. 4.
ESPN’s first showing of OU will be the team’s home and season opener against Alabama on ESPN2 at noon CT on Jan. 9. The team’s second showing on ESPN will be a contest against Utah aired on ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14 in Salt Lake City.
𝙁𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 through the week ✨ pic.twitter.com/Kp5qdgkalO— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) November 17, 2021
ESPN will also televise a meet between Oklahoma and Denver, a rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship, at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Norman. Lastly, ESPN will broadcast the Big 12 Championship in Denver on ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT. and the NCAA Championship Semifinals on ESPN2 in Fort Worth from April 14-16.
RECAP | A hard-fought battle came up short as the Sooners finished as the runner-up at the 2021 Big 12 Championship.➡️https://t.co/96Bybf4wh9 pic.twitter.com/PRm0HZNj9W— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 20, 2021
OU ended last season 30-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play before placing second to Michigan in the national championship on April 17. The Wolverines bested the Sooners 198.2500-198.1625.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.