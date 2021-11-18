You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: ESPN to televise 3 of Sooners' home meets, Big 12 Championship, NCAA Championship Semifinals

Olivia Trautman

Then-junior Olivia Trautman during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma women’s gymnastics will be nationally televised five times on ESPN networks throughout its 2022 season, the team announced on Thursday. 

This announcement came just two weeks after the team’s season schedule was released on Nov. 4.

ESPN’s first showing of OU will be the team’s home and season opener against Alabama on ESPN2 at noon CT on Jan. 9. The team’s second showing on ESPN will be a contest against Utah aired on ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14 in Salt Lake City.

ESPN will also televise a meet between Oklahoma and Denver, a rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship, at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Norman. Lastly, ESPN will broadcast the Big 12 Championship in Denver on ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT. and the NCAA Championship Semifinals on ESPN2 in Fort Worth from April 14-16.

OU ended last season 30-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play before placing second to Michigan in the national championship on April 17. The Wolverines bested the Sooners 198.2500-198.1625.

