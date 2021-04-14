You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Emma LaPinta becomes first Sooner gymnast to win Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year

Emma LaPinta

Junior Emma LaPinta during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior Emma LaPinta became the first Sooner gymnast to be named Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Big 12 on Wednesday.

She was awarded alongside Denver's Alexis Vasquez. LaPinta holds a 4.0 GPA in addition to two Academic All Big 12 honorees as a sophomore and junior — freshmen are ineligible for the award. She was one of three Sooners, along with Vanessa Deniz and Jenna Dunn, to be recognized for a 4.0 GPA.

LaPinta, who has primarily been a floor specialist for OU, added vault as a second event in 2021 and set a career high of 9.825. On floor, her career high is 9.925, set earlier this season on March 7 against TWU and Centenary.

LaPinta is the 14th Oklahoma athlete to win the award since its inception in 2013. Other notable Sooners to have previously won the award include Gabe Ikard, Ty Darlington and Paige Welch.

