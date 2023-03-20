 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU women's gymnastics earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Gymnastics Championships, will host regional

Jordan Bowers

Sophomore Jordan Bowers during the meet against Florida on March 3.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships on Monday.

This is the 13th consecutive season the Sooners have earned the top spot in a regional and the second consecutive year OU is hosting a regional.

Regionals will take place from April 29-March 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center as OU faces  No. 16 Ohio State, Arkansas and either NC State or Ball State depending on who qualifies from the play-in round. Oklahoma will also host No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa, along with individual qualifiers.

The Sooners were ranked No. 1 every week this season and finished the regular season with a 198.355, the highest NQS in program and NCAA women’s college gymnastics history.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments