OU women's gymnastics earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Gymnastics Championships, will host regional

No. 1 Oklahoma earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships on Monday.
The field is 𝙨𝙚𝙩 at the NCAA Norman Regional.The Sooners are the #️⃣1️⃣ national seed and will be fighting for their fifth regional championship at home and 13th consecutive regional title. 👏📝 https://t.co/KJVBkDqyNw | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/nBKFxsA6RV— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 20, 2023
This is the 13th consecutive season the Sooners have earned the top spot in a regional and the second consecutive year OU is hosting a regional.
Regionals will take place from April 29-March 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center as OU faces No. 16 Ohio State, Arkansas and either NC State or Ball State depending on who qualifies from the play-in round. Oklahoma will also host No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa, along with individual qualifiers.
The Sooners were ranked No. 1 every week this season and finished the regular season with a 198.355, the highest NQS in program and NCAA women’s college gymnastics history.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.