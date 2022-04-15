OU women's gymnastics: Carly Woodard leads Sooners into NCAA Championships; former walk-on seeks one last title in final college season

Carly Woodard stood beside her parents in front of the glorious backdrop of Sooners gymnasts past and present, as Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler delivered farewell speeches for each of her seniors.
Before the March 4 concluding ceremony at the Lloyd Noble Center, Woodard had excelled in a victory over then-No. 1 ranked Michigan, helping the Sooners avenge their loss to the Wolverines at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
The Overland Park, Kansas, native’s confident performance in her final season at OU has seen her capture an elusive perfect 10 on beam, a career-high 9.925 on floor in multiple meets, then an upset victory that boosted her team to the No. 1 ranking nationally.
But all of Woodard’s feats this season wouldn’t have been possible if she hadn’t opted to stay in the crimson and cream for a fifth year via an extra season of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
And despite all she has accomplished, the national champion is still set on adding one more ring to her fingers.
“When she chose to come back this year, once she made that final decision, she was all in,” Kindler said of Woodard before the Michigan meet. “(Carly) was like, ‘If I’m doing this, I’m doing it all the way,’ and that’s who Carly is. It doesn’t matter what she’s doing, she’s doing it to the best of her ability.”
Before the NCAA Semifinal on Thursday, OU received a pep talk from a notable former Sooners walk-on, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, and channeled that into a win over No. 4 Utah, No. 5 Alabama and No. 7 Minnesota.
The victory put Woodard, a former walk-on herself, on the precipice of attaining the second career national championship she covets. The fifth-year senior has sacrificed much to have a shot at another title.
‘This kid’s a competitor’
In fall 2014, Woodard was presented an opportunity that would alter her gymnastics career forever. Ultimately, her decision to accept that opportunity led her to heights she always dreamed of within gymnastics.
As a sophomore at Blue Valley West High School, Woodard spent her last eight years competing with a gymnastics club in her hometown of Overland Park. But as she grew in age, her skills didn’t follow at the same rate.
“Her level of skills were behind to get into a (Division I) program,” Woodard’s mother, Marnie MacArthur-Woodard said.
But attempting to garner more exposure and experience, Woodard attended a competitive two-week camp and learned a brand new dismount on bars. Woodard’s ability to quickly pick up a new skill and master it in a short amount of time revealed to her parents that she was capable of doing more.
Woodard’s mother quickly realized there was too much potential in her daughter to fall back and remain stagnant. They needed something different.
Around a month after Woodard attended the camp, Marnie woke up on a Sunday morning and told her husband, Steve, they needed to convince Woodard to give a different gymnastics club a test run.
The only problem was the club they were interested in was 50 miles away in Kearney, Missouri, compared to three miles away from Woodard’s current gym. Not only that, but Woodard would be leaving behind friends, teammates and coaches to pursue a higher level of training.
Nevertheless, Woodard embraced the sacrifices that came with transitioning to a club that far away and joined Fuzion Gymnastics.
Coincidentally, Woodard’s new club coaches were former OU gymnasts Mike and Jackie Heredia. When Woodard first arrived at Fuzion, her instructors recognized a special mentality in her which could push her to the collegiate level.
“You (knew), like, ‘Alright, this kid’s a competitor,” Mike Heredia said, recalling the first time he met Woodard. “This kid wants to be in the top. She wants to reach her goals.’”
Woodard strived for those goals in her time at Fuzion. In just two short years, she went from not being sure if she could compete in college, to garnering interest from schools like Oklahoma, Missouri and Kentucky.
She was not alone, either. At Fuzion, she competed alongside two future Division I athletes, Maddie Kampshroeder and Anika Dujakovich of Iowa and Nebraska, respectively. Since Fuzion’s opening in 2013, the Heredias have graduated 14 gymnasts to college competition.
In retrospect, Woodard and her family seemingly made an advantageous decision as the skills, composure and mindset she developed with Fuzion catapulted her to the illustrious career she has seen as a Sooner.
“Before the two or three years before she came, we already had eight kids go off to NCAA Division I programs,” Mike Heredia said. “When she came over to (Fuzion), that’s what she was looking for. She just needed a change of pace.
“(Carly) had collegiate level skills. The biggest thing that was a selling point for her, was her mentality.”
‘I’m not done, can’t finish like this’
Coming off a stellar junior year at OU, Woodard entered what could have been her final college season in 2021 determined as ever.
In the first meet of her senior season she led the Sooners to a victory over Arizona State on Jan. 10, competing on floor for the first time in her career at Oklahoma and earning a 9.825.
The following week, Woodard faced a senior’s worst nightmare, suffering a fluke injury in practice before the Sooners’ second meet of the season against Utah. A simple missed step caused a clean break in Woodard’s foot and left her sidelined for the next six competitions.
“To be injured in your senior year is twice as hard,” MacArthur-Woodard said. “We were split at home whether this would drive her to a fifth year or realize her body couldn’t take another year. During recovery she got physically strong and mentally strong going into (the) postseason.”
Meanwhile during Woodard’s recovery, fellow seniors Anastasia Webb, Jordan Draper and Evy Schoepfer were all having record seasons. Naturally, that motivated Woodard and only increased the likelihood that she would opt to return for another year.
Following six weeks of recovery, Woodard returned to the lineup in a win over BYU on March 5. Then, Woodard and the Sooners were just three meets and 15 days away from the Big 12 Championship against Denver, Iowa State and West Virginia in Morgantown.
Entering the Big 12 Championship meet after posting a 9.875 against BYU and two 9.8s on beam in the prior two competitions, Woodard was ready to go.
The Sooners battled, earning a 49.400 on beam thanks to a 9.85 from Woodard, but they tallied a subpar 48.925 on floor, where Woodard was not in the lineup. On Denver’s side, senior Lynzee Brown notched a perfect 10 on bars and held three event titles to combat Oklahoma’s efforts.
In the end, Oklahoma fell just short to Brown and Denver, losing by .225 to break its eight-meet Big 12 Championship win streak.
After the defeat, Woodard’s decision to return for another year was set in stone.
“(Carly) called and said, ‘I’m not done, can’t finish like this,” MacArthur-Woodard said. “There’s more to come and I don’t want to miss out on this opportunity that was given to me.”
‘She does it 300 percent’
Having exceeded expectations as a sophomore in 2019, Woodard earned a one-year scholarship from OU after placing as a first team All-American on beam, being named the 2019 Athens Regional Beam Champion and contributing to Oklahoma’s 2019 team national championship.
Following her junior year, Woodard was off scholarship with the Sooners again. When she decided to stay for a fifth year, her family was unsure as to any other financial assistance OU might offer.
So, when Kindler revealed Woodard had earned another scholarship for her final year, it shocked them all.
“We cried when she told us because it was a financial relief that (was unexpected),” MacArthur-Woodard said. “Carly knows the financial sacrifice we have made for her undergraduate (degree).”
Whether it was traveling 50 miles for a new club, paying for fees or aiding in tuition to compete at OU, Woodard's parents were willing to make the necessary contributions.
For all parties involved, Woodard’s scholarship, which has helped her earn a psychology degree to complement her biology degree as she prepares for medical school, was a well-deserved solace. And in her final season, she earned every bit of that incentive.
When OU faced early season adversity following a loss to Utah, Woodard bounced back. Two meets later, she finally notched an elusive perfect 10, sticking her dismount off the balance beam cold.
Woodard expressed her exuberance for being able to reach a faultless score in her fifth season. But, her personality and perfectionist attitude doesn’t let her get hung up on superficial accolades — she wants another championship.
The Sooners have been perceived as a contender all season, as they always seem to be. They solidified that against Michigan when they posted a program-record 49.825 on bars, Woodard steadied on beam with a meet-high 9.95 and later added a 9.925 on floor.
“She loved competing in the (Lloyd Noble Center), especially when top-rated programs came to compete,” MacArthur-Woodard said. “She said it felt different, more energy than she ever remembered before. The crowd really helped pump up the girls to do their best. We love it and will miss it.”
Of course, the much-anticipated yet ever so painful senior night ceremony commenced after the magical Sooners victory.
Throughout the senior farewell, Kindler announced the plans after college for each senior — Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern, Karrie Thomas, Olivia Trautman and Woodard. But Woodard will be going down another path which requires precision and quick decision-making.
A sport like gymnastics aids in a person’s perfection, grit and determination to be the best in what they do. Woodard has picked all that up along the way, from Fuzion to Oklahoma. Now, her journey after gymnastics sends her to Stillwater to take on a degree in osteopathic medicine at Oklahoma State.
“I feel like the stress of knowing what’s next is off her shoulders,” Kindler said. “She’s just been able to really enjoy these last moments of her college career.
“I’m excited that her future is kind of carved out for her and she knows what’s next in her life. And she’ll probably pour the same amount of energy into that.”
As Woodard’s acclaimed career slowly comes to an end, it awaits arguably the most important moment in her career — a final chance at one last national championship.
Her persistence to arrive at the opportunity awaiting Saturday mirrors that of Mayfield, who went from walking on at Texas Tech to starring for the Sooners and winning college football’s most prestigious award.
Wednesday night, the former No. 1 NFL draft pick joined on a FaceTime call coordinated by retired OU football coach Bob Stoops. Mayfield spoke to Woodard and her teammates as legendary Sooners gymnast turned student assistant Maggie Nichols held up her phone in the middle of the meeting room.
After hearing from a fellow unheralded walk-on who rose to prominence, Woodard steadied OU in both of her respective events in Thursday’s competition, posting a 9.9125 on beam and a 9.8875 on floor.
She’ll look to anchor the Sooners again on Saturday, unrelenting in her pursuit of one last title.
“Carly is so passionate. In whatever she does, she does it 300 percent with her foot all the way down on the gas,” Kindler said. “And, not even thinking about the brakes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nathan, thank you for doing to work, digging in and creating a really informative and truthful article about Carly. The Woodard family appreciates that immensely. The University and Athletic Department have our unending support and praise for how they handle their student-athletes. BOOMER SOONER!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.