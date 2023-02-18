OU women's gymnastics' Audrey Davis looks to continue success against Texas Woman's University

No. 1 Oklahoma is headed back to the Lone Star state this weekend as it competes against Texas Woman’s University at 2 p.m. Sunday in Denton, Texas.
The Sooners have been ranked No. 1 nationally every week this season and are currently tied with Michigan for the No. 1 ranking on vault. Sophomore Jordan Bowers has continued her reign and is ranked No. 6 in the all-around and is tied for fourth on vault.
The current Big 12 Gymnast of the Week leads OU in points and holds a team-leading floor score of 9.975.
Oklahoma is 79-3 against TWU in its history. It is also worth noting TWU is the only university in the state of Texas to sponsor women’s gymnastics, despite numerous efforts to encourage other Texas universities to sponsor the sport.
Davis shining as underdog
Junior Audrey Davis will be one of four Sooner gymnasts returning to her home state this weekend along with freshman Caitlin Smith, senior Ragan Smith and junior Katherine LeVasseur. The junior trained club at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Frisco, the same gym that has produced multiple Olympic gold-medalists, as well as former Sooner gymnast and fan-favorite, Hollie Vise.
Davis said she is excited to see young WOGA gymnasts cheering her on in the crowd and to be competing so close to home.
Davis will also potentially make her third start on floor of the season after she scored a career-high 9.925 on the event against Alabama, Arkansas and Stanford. That routine was “definitely a confidence booster” and she believes her new music and choreography in this year’s routine compared to her routine last year makes the routine feel a lot more upbeat.
“I definitely like this (routine) a lot more because I think it fits my personality,” Davis said. “I kind of have a very outgoing personality so I think that it's fun. I just enjoy smiling the whole time.”
Davis has excelled this year as she is currently ranked No. 10 in the all-around nationally (No. 2 in the Big 12) and No. 10 on bars (No. 1 in the Big 12). Her bars routine is one of the most highly-praised routines in the country, due in part because of her lines and toe point, but also because of her technique and difficult skills.
Davis competes about a quarter of her routine in an eagle grip, a very intricate grip that stretches the gymnast’s shoulders and is very rarely seen in collegiate competition. In her case, she swings in Eagle grip before her first release move, a piked Jaeger, and her dismount.
Davis said she picked up this grip from her days competing in elite and can’t imagine doing those skills in a different grip.
“I would just get really comfortable with that grip and it was a lot easier for me to do a Jaeger out of that. I think it's so special doing it from an Eagle grip so that’s what I stuck with and that’s what I do now.” Davis said.
With her difficult bars routine and new floor routine combined, Davis is looking to compete all-around on Sunday, a goal she has each year.
“I think that’s a goal of mine I strive for every single year.” Davis said. “I think that I am ready to go. Of course, I am excited to go but if someone else is gonna go out there and pop off and do better, then go right ahead.”
Sooners looking to show depth
Oklahoma will also be showing off its depth this weekend in multiple events against the Pioneers. Sophomore Danielle Sievers has made it clear she wants to compete beam and become an all-arounder, and if there’s any week for her to do that, it would be now.
Talks of fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman making her return to vault and beam have been in the works as well as a career-debut of Katherine LeVasseur on floor. Sunday’s meet is not only a good meet for these changes in the lineups to be made, but also because mid-February marks the halfway point of the regular season, and starting to switch lineups to prepare for postseason starts now.
“Everybody is working really hard and everybody looks really good,” Freshman Faith Torrez said. “It’s crazy and I think we’re so grateful for that. Knowing that we have so many amazing people to potentially go in there and do an amazing routine is really nice to know.”
Davis says the Sooners have been working especially hard this past week in practice and she is excited to see some new faces hopefully make their season or even collegiate debuts.
Both Davis and Torrez agree they love watching LeVasseur’s floor routine in practice and are excited for their team to show its depth.
“Oh my gosh, there are so many people that just are so exciting to watch,” Davis said. “We have so many amazing people on beam, like that depth is insane. And Kat? Her floor routine, she’s been doing so amazing. We just have so many people that can go in at any time which is so exciting. I think that’s one of our biggest accomplishments, is having so many people be able to just be ready to go. Any one of those people, we would all trust them no matter what because they’re practicing is amazing”
Torrez continues freshman success
Torrez has continued her dominance this season, taking home her fourth Big 12 Weekly Honor last week, which is now the most of any gymnast in the conference. Torrez has already reached career-highs of 9.900s on vault and beam, a 9.950 on floor and a 9.975 on bars, which is tied for the team’s leading score on the event.
“That was amazing especially because in my past bars has been my weakest event, so coming in here and being able to do that was amazing and a confidence booster.” Torrez said.
Similar to Davis, Torrez’ club gym, Legacy Elite, propelled her into competing elite as the gym has a reputation of producing gymnasts who are clean in their gymnastics and consistent when performing at the highest level. Torrez garnered much success in domestic competitions and one international competition while in elite before returning back to Level 10 for one season prior to entering college.
This experience can attest to Torrez’s collegiate success so far in her first season as a Sooner. She has competed in at least three events or more in each meet this season and isn’t looking to slow down any time soon. In fact, sometimes the Bristol, Wisconsin, native can’t believe she is competing for the reigning national champions.
“I would say probably every time I compete, it just really hits me that I’m here at OU.” Torrez said. “It’s such a big school and I’m actually out here competing. I think it hits me every time I land.”
Torrez hopes Oklahoma’s show of depth at Texas Woman’s will allow growth from its past competitions.
“We know there’s always something to improve. Going into Texas Woman’s, it’s just another weekend to set ourselves apart from other teams in the best way we can.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
